Warden, Janie Cook
Janie Cook Warden, age 95 of Draper, (Delton Community) passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Born September 23, 1927 in Kenbridge, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Dewitt Cook & Magdalene Pace Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Alvin Warden and two children: Patricia Phibbs and infant, Shirley Jean Warden.
Witt, Loretta Finn
Loretta Gay Finn Witt, age 55 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Born September 5, 1967 in Pulaski she was the daughter of Virginia Mae Finn Edwards and the late Rome Garland Finn, SR. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Faye Finn Simpkins, best friend, Sandra Webb, nephew, Timothy Finn and niece Abby Cole.
Orange, Mattie Linkous
Mattie Josephine Linkous Orange, 88 of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Vicker on March 12, 1934 to the late Clinton E. and Nellie May Wheeling Linkous. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie E. Orange; brothers, Harry, Odell, Leon, H.B., and Allen Linkous; and sister, Dolly Whitlock.
Robertson, Robert Franklin
Robert Franklin Robertson, 75 of Pearisburg, VA departed this life on October 1, 2022 at his home. Born March 19, 1947 in Radford, VA he was a son of the late William Charlie Robertson and Norma Gill Robertson. We are all honored that Robert faithfully and proudly served our country...
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
Smith, Larry Dexter
Larry Dexter Smith, age 71, was called home to heaven on October 2nd, 2022. Larry was a 1973 graduate of Virginia Tech and spent most of his professional career as a Mechanical Engineer for VA Tech Facilities. He was a dedicated Hokie fan. He blessed so many with his music...
Evergreen Burial Park To Hold Walk Through Roanoke History
Mayors, governors, magnates of industry, Civil War Soldiers—both North and South, hero and heroine—their stories come alive at Roanoke’s Evergreen Burial Park free Walking Tour, Sunday, October 9th. Their stories tell the history of Virginia, Roanoke, and America, all unfolding in the 17th annual guided Walking Tour of Roanoke’s oldest cemetery. The tour begins at […]
Farr, Jacqueline Marshall
Jacqueline May Marshall Farr died on September 17, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1949 in Draper, Virginia to Kinard William Marshall and Glenna Bell Turman, both deceased. While Jackie traveled far and had various homes throughout her life, living in Floyd for 30 years, she returned twice to the cabin of her birth in Hiwasee, Virginia, coming back to Floyd for a time. Before her passing, she lived in Draper in a small cottage where she grew flowers and shared her days with friends and family. She did, indeed come full circle. Her final days were spent in Heritage Hall, which Jackie called “Green Acres,” where she was grateful and gracious for all the care she received.
Justice, Cynthia
Cynthia Justice, 51 of Christiansburg, passed away October 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Justice. Cindy is survived by her mother, Nell Justice-Simmons; son, Justin Atkins; daughter, Heather Atkins; granddaughter, Ayla Atkins; sister, Melissa Myers; niece, Taylor Caldwell; nephew, Shane Caldwell; as well as her special pet, Boo Boo.
James, Brenda Phillips
Brenda Lee Phillips James, age 62 of Hiwassee passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born October 19, 1959 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the Juanita Alice Tabor Phillips Mullins and the late Garnett Lee Phillips. Brenda is survived by her. Husband – Joe David James...
Burton, Larry Oscar
Larry Oscar Burton¸ age 68 of Dublin passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born March 17, 1954 in Bland, Virginia he was the son of the late Clarence Burton & Louise French. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Glen Viers and sister, Brenda Purdue.
James III, Homer O.
Homer O. James, III of Dublin passed away September 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Zion Hill Baptist Church Radford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery.
Vaughan, Lee Buchanan
Lee Buchanan Vaughan, born March 30th, 1969, passed away at Pulaski Community Hospital on September 28th, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lee fought hard to the end, not wanting to leave her adored daughters, Jordan Renee Phillips, Katherine Peyton Phillips, and Allie Ryan Phillips. Lee’s heart and soul revolved around her daughters, and the joy they brought to her life every day.
10/28: Ryan Perry live at Sinkland Farms
Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival for Ryan Perry playing Country Rock and Southern Rock! Gates open at 6pm. Enjoy drinks on the terrace with Food Trucks – Lazy Bulldog, Fat Bean Farm and Food Co, Dessert Bar, The Bet Box VA, Daddy Q’s BBQ & Country Cuisine, and Hot and Fresh Grill.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
Coats for Kids Collection Centers
ABWA (American Business Women’s Association) NRV Express Chapter Coats for Kids Collection for the Women’s Resource Center New River Valley. Children & Adult coats Used or New, Light Jackets & Winter Coats. Drop Off Locations 10-1-22 to 10-31-22 Christiansburg. American National Bank & Trust, 2950 Market St NE...
ACCE Bass Fishing Tournament Fundraiser
New River Community College Educational Foundation is hosting the 2022 Big ACCE Bass Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15 to support Access to Community College Education (ACCE) at NRCC for Pulaski County students. The fishing tournament will be held at Claytor Lake State Park with launch at 7:30 a.m. or first...
pcpatriot.com
Remembering former Cougar great – Kevin Crouse
This past week was the birthday of a former Cougar great. Though he was and probably is best known as a Cougar football player, his story goes far beyond, and far deeper, than the football field. It’s been a while now, but that player still has a big impact on so many people, myself included.
10/8: Free Concert at NRCC
The music of Marshall Page and Coal Mountain and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from...
10/8: Rockin’ Main Street in Christiansburg
This Saturday, the Town of Christiansburg is hosting Rockin’ Main Street, a fun-for-all event with live music from Merty & The Monumentals starting at 5 p.m. While SWVA favorite Miller Holler is making moves in Nashville, they’ll be back in Christiansburg for the night to rock the stage at 7 p.m. You’ll also find beer, wine, and food trucks at the event.
