Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race

Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Moorestown, NJ
Moorestown, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Savannah Bananas Coming to Trenton, NJ, Next August

Banana Ball is coming to New Jersey in the Summer of 2023!. The popular baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, are bringing their unique brand of baseball to the Garden State on August 9th, 2023 at Trenton's Trenton Thunder Ballpark to face the Trenton Thunder, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Paige
NJ.com

Nebraska-Rutgers game preview: Keys to victory, X-factor, more for pivotal Friday night showdown

History does not favor Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) heading into its home meeting with Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights have lost all five games they’ve played against the Cornhuskers, falling by an average margin of defeat of 18 points. Rutgers has not won a Big Ten game at home in nearly five years, losing their last 20 conference contests in Piscataway by an average margin of 22.3 points.
LINCOLN, NE
94.5 PST

13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall

It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey
NBC Sports

Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex

The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year", 170,000 square foot sports complex on the Chester waterfront, the team said in a release Tuesday, that will bring the organization's academies into one central location alongside their home stadium Subaru Park.
CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
Sydney
NJ.com

Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game

For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
LINCOLN, NE
94.5 PST

Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ

This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
