Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’

View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad

Former New York Giants safety Landon Collins is signing with the New York Giants practice squad and will make the trip to London with the team when it departs Thursday night to face the Green Bay Packers. Collins, who worked out for the team Tuesday, was originally a second-round Giants...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 5 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have moved all of their attention off of their first win last week against the Denver Broncos, to their Monday Night Football battle on national TV versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Davante Adams took time to talk after practice about the state of the team,...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Chark, Hockenson, Reynolds Return, St. Brown Sits Out

The Detroit Lions saw five key members of the offense return to practice on Thursday, after sitting out the team's initial practice of the week on Wednesday. Those returning include wide receivers Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark, along with offensive lineman Evan Brown, Frank Ragnow and tight end T.J. Hockenson. After...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

McDaniel Ready for Old Friends on Jets Staff

There's going to be an awful lot of familiarity for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel when his team faces the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It's actually almost going to be like being back on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. While the Dolphins have wide...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Ben McAdoo Previews 49ers, Batted Passes, Rhule’s Influence on Offense + More

"Yeah, we've been watching them as a staff and taking a look at them, and really, they happen for a variety of reasons. When you look at them, each play tells its own story. You'd like to sit here and say it's this one thing that's showing that's leading to a batted ball but that's not the case. So that's something we're diving into, we're studying. Each one has its own reason for it happening."
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Josh Allen: 3 Words for Bills QB via Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin; Not Ranked No. 1 in NFL?

It may surprise some to learn that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not the No. 1 ranked passer in the NFL's latest QB Index. After all, Allen's Bills are tied for the best record in the AFC, and if it's not for a wildly out-of-character loss to the Miami Dolphins, they'd be one of just two undefeated teams in the entire league.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars’ Rookies Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd Continue to Draw High Praise

View the original article to see embedded media. There have not been many seasons in years past where the Jacksonville Jaguars were lauded for their first-round success. Through four weeks, there is no question over the impacts No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and No. 27 overall pick Devin Lloyd have had on Jacksonville's defense. Walker is second on the defense in pressures generated and has been a force in the running game, while Lloyd is tied for the team lead in tackles (38), interceptions (two), and pass breakups (six).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around

Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

After nearly complete victory, here’s how Chiefs can get better: SportsBeat KC podcast

After convincing victories like the one the Chiefs engineered in Week 4 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coaches look for nits to pick. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we give Chiefs coach Andy Reid a hand with that. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff share the areas that, in their estimation, still need some attention.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Brady wins Week 4, Allen stays 1st, Tua slips in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 4 AND LEAPS INTO TOP 5, BILLS’ ALLEN HOLDS SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady scored a Week 4-winning 54.25-point game even in defeat to catapult from 16th place to No. 5 while Buffalo’s Josh Allen weathered a subpar game to hold onto the season lead in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Brady is the reigning champion from 2021. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, knocked from the Cincinnati game with a concussion and out indefinitely, spills from second place to No. 6. Replacement Teddy Bridgewater climbs two spots to No. 36. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated top 25 for 2022:
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA

