Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game
After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), offensive tackle...
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s Our Quarterback’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reassures Commitment to Davis Mills
HOUSTON — In the months leading up to the 2022 season, the Houston Texans had a simple plan for second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Under new head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the organization had given Mills an entire season to prove that he could be the franchise quarterback for the future.
Wichita Eagle
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad
Former New York Giants safety Landon Collins is signing with the New York Giants practice squad and will make the trip to London with the team when it departs Thursday night to face the Green Bay Packers. Collins, who worked out for the team Tuesday, was originally a second-round Giants...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 5 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have moved all of their attention off of their first win last week against the Denver Broncos, to their Monday Night Football battle on national TV versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Davante Adams took time to talk after practice about the state of the team,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
‘Pressure’s On Dak’ - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
FRISCO - It is not an insult to suggest that Cooper Rush has probably hit his ceiling. Meanwhile, one NFL expert thinks the Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott back in order to reach theirs. "If they are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high...
Wichita Eagle
Chark, Hockenson, Reynolds Return, St. Brown Sits Out
The Detroit Lions saw five key members of the offense return to practice on Thursday, after sitting out the team's initial practice of the week on Wednesday. Those returning include wide receivers Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark, along with offensive lineman Evan Brown, Frank Ragnow and tight end T.J. Hockenson. After...
Wichita Eagle
McDaniel Ready for Old Friends on Jets Staff
There's going to be an awful lot of familiarity for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel when his team faces the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It's actually almost going to be like being back on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. While the Dolphins have wide...
Wichita Eagle
Ben McAdoo Previews 49ers, Batted Passes, Rhule’s Influence on Offense + More
"Yeah, we've been watching them as a staff and taking a look at them, and really, they happen for a variety of reasons. When you look at them, each play tells its own story. You'd like to sit here and say it's this one thing that's showing that's leading to a batted ball but that's not the case. So that's something we're diving into, we're studying. Each one has its own reason for it happening."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Josh Allen: 3 Words for Bills QB via Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin; Not Ranked No. 1 in NFL?
It may surprise some to learn that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not the No. 1 ranked passer in the NFL's latest QB Index. After all, Allen's Bills are tied for the best record in the AFC, and if it's not for a wildly out-of-character loss to the Miami Dolphins, they'd be one of just two undefeated teams in the entire league.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars’ Rookies Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd Continue to Draw High Praise
View the original article to see embedded media. There have not been many seasons in years past where the Jacksonville Jaguars were lauded for their first-round success. Through four weeks, there is no question over the impacts No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and No. 27 overall pick Devin Lloyd have had on Jacksonville's defense. Walker is second on the defense in pressures generated and has been a force in the running game, while Lloyd is tied for the team lead in tackles (38), interceptions (two), and pass breakups (six).
Wichita Eagle
Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around
Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
Wichita Eagle
Live: Can Chiefs get better after victory over Tampa Bay? Let’s talk it out, at 10 a.m.
The Chiefs get back into AFC West play on Monday Night Football when the Las Vegas Raiders visit Arrowhead. Will fans see the team that looked like the best in the NFL during Sunday’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or the one that melted down at the Indianapolis Colts the previous week?
Wichita Eagle
After nearly complete victory, here’s how Chiefs can get better: SportsBeat KC podcast
After convincing victories like the one the Chiefs engineered in Week 4 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coaches look for nits to pick. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we give Chiefs coach Andy Reid a hand with that. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff share the areas that, in their estimation, still need some attention.
Wichita Eagle
Brady wins Week 4, Allen stays 1st, Tua slips in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 4 AND LEAPS INTO TOP 5, BILLS’ ALLEN HOLDS SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady scored a Week 4-winning 54.25-point game even in defeat to catapult from 16th place to No. 5 while Buffalo’s Josh Allen weathered a subpar game to hold onto the season lead in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Brady is the reigning champion from 2021. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, knocked from the Cincinnati game with a concussion and out indefinitely, spills from second place to No. 6. Replacement Teddy Bridgewater climbs two spots to No. 36. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated top 25 for 2022:
Fans head to Phoenix to watch undefeated Eagles take on Cardinals
"Just the energy is unbelievable. I really can't wait," said Nancy Lowe of Berwyn.
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
Comments / 0