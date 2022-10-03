SunLine unveils new shade structure prototype in Oasis

SunLine Transit Agency, Kounkuey Design Initiative, KDI, and Oasis Leadership Committee, OLC, unveiled a new shade structure prototype at the intersection of Avenue 66th and Harrison Street in Oasis. These companies banded together to build this prototype in an attempt to provide preventive infrastructure for heat-related illnesses within the Oasis community.

Community members have already reacted positively to the colorful, heat-resistant structure. Some say this is a big improvement for the community that often feels forgotten when it pertains to proper heat-safety infrastructure.

“We can drive 30 or 40 minutes and there is a total difference because there are shade and everything for the people and I ask what’s the difference from us?," said Maria Gallardo.

KDI, the Luskin Center for Innovation at UCLA and the OLC have been studying the impacts of drastic heat changes on Oasis residents for the past two years. Through this study, they were able to determine that building additional shade structures would help prevent against heat-related illnesses.

“This is a symbol of the fact that communities like this are living in shade deserts and they desperately need more comprehensive shade infrastructure," said Kelly Turner, co-director of the Luskin Center for Innovation at UCLA.

The structure is made with heat-resistant materials and has slats that allow cool air to flow onto people waiting for their ride.

KDI representatives say that the structure was designed in the interest of safety and reflecting the Oasis community.

“We set out to do a shade structure that was relevant to the community, that was culturally contextual and that’s why it’s so colorful and we wanted to make it so while you’re waiting 30 to 40 minutes, there are things you can do," said Christian Rodriguez Ceja, community associate with KDI.

The new prototype will be open to the public during a month-long demonstration project in which KDI and SunLine will gather feedback from Eastern Coachella Valley residents. The results from this demonstration will be used to improve and explore different cooling options in the future.

These options include adding additional shade infrastructures around the community, planting trees and even providing more effective cooling devices for those without proper A/C in their homes.

