Irondale, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Obituary: Olene Borden Butts (August 27, 1927 ~ October 1, 2022)

Olene Borden Butts, 95, of Helena,  passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. There will be a graveside service at Jefferson Memorial at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5. She is survived by daughter Dianne Butts, son Dennis Butts, daughter-in-law Melinda Butts, grandchildren Melanie Trimble and her husband Robert Trimble, John Butts and his wife Jordin […]
HELENA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

142 Merit System employees, 4 from Trussville, successfully complete certificate programs

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Training and Organizational Development Department of the Personnel Board of Jefferson County announced on Sept. 23, 2022, that 142 individual Merit System employees have successfully completed certificate programs. Among the certificate recipients are Chief Tim Shotts and Lt. Matthew Panepento of the Trussville Fire Department (TPD), and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location

By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Rotary holds 30th Annual Golf Tournament

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club held its 30th annual golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, at Grayson Valley Golf Course. The tournament raises money for scholarships for area students and other local projects. Back by popular demand was its “Ball Drop.” Thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham PD receives justifiable death ruling in recent shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Adarius Peterson that occurred on Thursday, September 29, at approximately 4:02 p.m. According to the BPD, investigators presented the information gathered to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Related Story: […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Social presents The Guest List

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Social will be presenting their first ever fine dining experience, The Guest List, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. for the first 60 people, and tickets are going fast. This fine dining experience will be $225 per person and includes some of the greatest wines from […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies inmate reportedly stabbed

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the inmate that was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 27-year-old Joseph Agee III “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD receives full access to all TCS schools

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City School (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) announced at their board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that the Trussville Police Department (TPD), not just SROs, would have full access to all the schools in TCS. Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush explained that TPD has had access in […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama inmate, family indicted for prison-based phone scam that targeted Home Depot

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Eight individuals were indicted last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), a twelve-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Ricardo Poole Sr., aka “Raoul,” 48, of Bessemer, Kortney Jovan Simon, 43, of Harvest, Otis Lee Bowers, aka “Big O,” 44, […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

29-year-old inmate reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 29-year-old inmate was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the inmate “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced dead at the scene. The inmate has been positively […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville Preservation Society announces inaugural Festival of Trees

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Preservation Society has announced the inaugural Festival of Trees that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic 1872 Springville Presbyterian Church campus. Individuals, groups, civic organizations, businesses, and churches are encouraged to register […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
