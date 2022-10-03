Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Obituary: Euel Calvin Stephenson (January 26, 1924 ~ October 2, 2022)
Euel Calvin Stephenson, 98, of Birmingham, passed away on October 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Euel was a native of Blount County and a graduate of Cleveland High School. He was also a graduate of Howard College, now known as Samford University. He was a Veteran of the United States […]
Obituary: Olene Borden Butts (August 27, 1927 ~ October 1, 2022)
Olene Borden Butts, 95, of Helena, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. There will be a graveside service at Jefferson Memorial at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5. She is survived by daughter Dianne Butts, son Dennis Butts, daughter-in-law Melinda Butts, grandchildren Melanie Trimble and her husband Robert Trimble, John Butts and his wife Jordin […]
Obituary: Lionel D. Grizzell (October 11, 1938 ~ September 27, 2022)
Lionel D. Grizzell, 83, of Trussville, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2022. Mr. Grizzell was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Birmingham for over 30 years before retiring. He was an avid Alabama football fan and loved to fish. He was preceded in death by […]
Obituary: Raymond Gale McMahon (September 7, 1937 ~ September 27, 2022)
Raymond Gale McMahon was born in Leeds on September 7, 1937. He served nine years in the U.S. NAVY as an Electricians Mate First Class. Raymond retired with more than thirty years of U.S. Government service with the United States Postal Service. Raymond is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marylyn McMahon, his oldest […]
142 Merit System employees, 4 from Trussville, successfully complete certificate programs
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Training and Organizational Development Department of the Personnel Board of Jefferson County announced on Sept. 23, 2022, that 142 individual Merit System employees have successfully completed certificate programs. Among the certificate recipients are Chief Tim Shotts and Lt. Matthew Panepento of the Trussville Fire Department (TPD), and […]
‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location
By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
Springville Council hears from ARC of St. Clair County about fundraising gala
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, Oct. 3, for the first regular meeting of the month. Much of the agenda was discussed in the work session prior to the meeting. One item up for discussion involved merit pay increases for part-time employees of the city. The […]
Obituary: Leo Corscadden Jr (July 20, 1957 ~ September 24, 2022)
Leo Corscadden, 65, of Pinson, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 20, 1957, to Leo Corscadden and Margaret Laverty Corscadden. Leo was a graduate of Banks High School in 1976. He was a longtime member of Lakewood Baptist Church of Birmingham. Leo was preceded in death by […]
New Awakening Recovery Services hosts annual Beauty for Ashes Recovery
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In partnership with UAB Arts in Medicine, New Awakening Recovery Services hosted its annual Beauty for Ashes Recovery Conference at the Trussville Civic Center. The goal of the conference, held in September for Recovery Month, was to recognize the successes of individuals in long-term recovery, empower & motivate […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These […]
Trussville Rotary holds 30th Annual Golf Tournament
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club held its 30th annual golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, at Grayson Valley Golf Course. The tournament raises money for scholarships for area students and other local projects. Back by popular demand was its “Ball Drop.” Thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, […]
UPDATE: Birmingham PD receives justifiable death ruling in recent shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Adarius Peterson that occurred on Thursday, September 29, at approximately 4:02 p.m. According to the BPD, investigators presented the information gathered to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Related Story: […]
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
Trussville Social presents The Guest List
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Social will be presenting their first ever fine dining experience, The Guest List, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. for the first 60 people, and tickets are going fast. This fine dining experience will be $225 per person and includes some of the greatest wines from […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies inmate reportedly stabbed
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the inmate that was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 27-year-old Joseph Agee III “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced […]
Trussville PD receives full access to all TCS schools
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City School (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) announced at their board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that the Trussville Police Department (TPD), not just SROs, would have full access to all the schools in TCS. Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush explained that TPD has had access in […]
Alabama inmate, family indicted for prison-based phone scam that targeted Home Depot
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Eight individuals were indicted last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), a twelve-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Ricardo Poole Sr., aka “Raoul,” 48, of Bessemer, Kortney Jovan Simon, 43, of Harvest, Otis Lee Bowers, aka “Big O,” 44, […]
29-year-old inmate reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 29-year-old inmate was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the inmate “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced dead at the scene. The inmate has been positively […]
Springville Preservation Society announces inaugural Festival of Trees
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Preservation Society has announced the inaugural Festival of Trees that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic 1872 Springville Presbyterian Church campus. Individuals, groups, civic organizations, businesses, and churches are encouraged to register […]
