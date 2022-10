Northwest African American Museum’s (NAAM) annual Unity Benefit will celebrate its mission to provide a place where the history, culture, and experiences of people of African descent can be accessed and enjoyed by all. This year, it will present the first Champions of Unity Award to former Seattle Mayor Norman Rice and his wife, Dr. Constance Rice. The ball will take place Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel.

