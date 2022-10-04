ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Zacks.com

Oil ETFs Up on Steep OPEC+ Output Cuts

Oil prices increased considerably on Oct 5 as OPEC+ producers agreed deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in crude prices despite repeated calls from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration for the group to pump more to lower fuel prices and contain global inflation. The Organization of the...
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
rigzone.com

Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?

Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022. The second most popular...
AOL Corp

Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas

Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
rigzone.com

W. Australia Resource Sales Hit Record Highs For 4 Years Running

Western Australia's resources sales have reached record levels for the fourth consecutive year on the back of the oil and gas industry. — Oil and gas industry has backed the resources sales of Western Australia for the fourth year running, according to the state’s Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22. WA’s petroleum sales hit record highs helping also power the state’s miners to new highs as the resources sector employs more people than ever.
WNCT

OPEC+ production cut threatens gas price spike ahead of midterms

OPEC+ is set to hold a critical meeting on Wednesday in Vienna to decide whether to cut production, a move that would drive up the price of oil. Energy industry analysts say the cut could be as much as 2 million barrels per day, a move that would likely contribute to higher gas prices in the United States and inflation more generally.
tipranks.com

2 Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Mulls Production Cut

OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
