Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Zacks.com
Oil ETFs Up on Steep OPEC+ Output Cuts
Oil prices increased considerably on Oct 5 as OPEC+ producers agreed deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in crude prices despite repeated calls from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration for the group to pump more to lower fuel prices and contain global inflation. The Organization of the...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Biden Faces Gas Price Nightmare as OPEC Agrees to Russian Oil Cut Proposal
OPEC's cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day would be the largest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday that the world is misreading the oil market. Current crude prices indicate that the market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals," he said. Nasser also reiterated warnings that a pick-up in economic activity would erase spare oil production capacity. The...
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
The White House is making a last-minute bid to stop OPEC+ slashing oil production, report says
The White House is trying to stop OPEC from making supply cuts, according to CNN. OPEC's members meet Wednesday and are widely expected to slash oil production to push up crude prices. That would likely lead to US gas prices rallying ahead of the midterm elections, just five weeks away.
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
rigzone.com
Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022. The second most popular...
Valero, Marathon top beneficiaries of U.S. emergency oil releases
HOUSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil refiners Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) are the biggest beneficiaries of the U.S. government's oil reserve releases, taking nearly half the crude offered, a Reuters analysis of Department of Energy data showed on Wednesday.
AOL Corp
Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas
Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
rigzone.com
W. Australia Resource Sales Hit Record Highs For 4 Years Running
Western Australia's resources sales have reached record levels for the fourth consecutive year on the back of the oil and gas industry. — Oil and gas industry has backed the resources sales of Western Australia for the fourth year running, according to the state’s Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22. WA’s petroleum sales hit record highs helping also power the state’s miners to new highs as the resources sector employs more people than ever.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
OPEC+ production cut threatens gas price spike ahead of midterms
OPEC+ is set to hold a critical meeting on Wednesday in Vienna to decide whether to cut production, a move that would drive up the price of oil. Energy industry analysts say the cut could be as much as 2 million barrels per day, a move that would likely contribute to higher gas prices in the United States and inflation more generally.
tipranks.com
2 Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Mulls Production Cut
OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
OPEC’s 2 Million Barrel per Day Production Cut Could Make These 7 Big Dividend MLPs Rip Higher
It looks like OPEC is ready to get serious about supporting the price of crude. These seven leading energy infrastructure stocks make sense now for investors who are more conservative and looking for solid total return potential.
OPEC oil output cut fuels Dems’ gas price fears
After nearly 100 days of declining prices at the pump this summer, a handful of states are seeing an increase that is lifting the national average higher.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
