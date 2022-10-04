Read full article on original website
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
WPFO
Some Portland fans no longer allowed to attend cross-town games under new district policy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School District is changing who can go to which high school games because of fights. It's a big change to school sporting events that some students and parents say is a bad call, especially since the fan experience is a big part of the game.
WPFO
Portland voters to decide if they will have final say on school budget
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Next month, Portland voters will decide whether they will have more say in the school budget. If approved, Question 5 would send budgets directly from the school board to voters, rather than city council. Supporters say it will strengthen Portland's schools and make local government more democratic...
WPFO
Gorham soccer team donates game proceeds to 'Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship'
GORHAM (WGME) -- A high school soccer game in southern Maine Tuesday helped make a difference for a great cause. The Gorham girls soccer team donated all proceeds from their breast cancer awareness game against Deering High School to the "Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship," which was set up in the name of CBS13’s Dave Eid's late wife.
WPFO
Classes canceled at Scarborough High School due to 'serious threat'
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough High School is closed on Tuesday due to a “serious threat.”. School officials say Scarborough Police alerted them about a serious threat made via text messages from an unknown person on Monday. “We applaud the student who came forward to report the situation,” school officials...
WPFO
Police ask for help finding missing Portsmouth teen
PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old in New Hampshire boy. Police say Davyn Hanson was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School on September 26 around 3:15 p.m. Davyn has 5'6", 115 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown eyes and...
WPFO
Man charged with smashing 9 windows at Bath arts center
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man has been charged with shattering nine windows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. Police responded to reports of glass breaking at the center early Sunday morning and arrested 21-year-old Jakob Frame, who was in the area leaving the scene. The Chocolate Church is...
WPFO
Boys high school soccer: Windham Eagles vs. Cheverus Stags
Cheverus hosted Windham in a boys high school soccer matchup on Wednesday. The Windham Eagles won 4-0.
WPFO
Shelter animals blessed at Animal Refuge League in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- In honor of the "Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi," Father Louis Phillips blessed dozens of animals at the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook Tuesday. According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, "blessing of the animals" ceremonies are usually held on or around Saint Francis' Feast Day because of the saint's love of animals.
WPFO
Maine Salvation Army volunteer headed to Florida to help following Hurricane Ian
As recovery continues from Hurricane Ian, more Mainers are heading down to help those in need. Major Jessica Irwin from the Salvation Army's Lewiston-Auburn office is heading to Port Charlotte, Florida Wednesday morning as part of the reinforcement group relieving volunteers already down there. Major Irwin said it's about connecting...
WPFO
NOAA to hold in-person meeting to get input on right whale regulations
Lobstermen will get to have their voices heard about new right whale restrictions they say are hurting the industry. The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office from NOAA is holding an in-person meeting to get public comments on ways to reduce risk of entanglement for whales. There are currently about 340...
WPFO
New shelter only part of solution to Portland's homelessness crisis
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews were out in Portland's Deering Oaks Park Tuesday, once again cleaning up makeshift camps as those experiencing homelessness continue to flock to the area. "They came in here bright and early this morning, the sun was barely up, and told us that we all had to...
WPFO
'We will all miss them': 2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Arundel
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A plane crashed in Arundel on Wednesday, killing two construction company executives who were aboard. Police say the single-engine plane crashed in the woods off Route 1 around 2 p.m. near Wiers' Motors. Investigators say both the pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and the passenger,...
WPFO
Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
WPFO
Portland to offer free COVID-19, flu shot clinics
PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the flu or both, there will soon be free clinics in Portland. According to the city, clinics will be offering Pfizer's new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot. Health officials say to get the COVID-19 booster, you...
WPFO
Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts
ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
WPFO
Want to own a historic tavern? There's one for sale in Harrison
HARRISON (WGME) -- A historic tavern with a vibrant past could soon have a new owner. The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in Harrison is a town staple. "The original concept was my father and his business partner bought it to build," says manager Chris Searles, "They wanted a nice place to go in town that they could be customers."
WPFO
Maine Celtics announce new coach, director of player development
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Boston Celtics promoted Jarell Christian as Maine's new Director of Basketball and Player Development Tuesday. Alex Barlow has also been named the team’s new head coach for the upcoming season.
WPFO
Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
WPFO
Auburn to send out $300 relief checks to seniors facing rising property taxes
AUBURN (WGME) -- Home values are on the rise, and that’s tough news for many, especially seniors, on fixed incomes. To offset those increases, the city of Auburn is now planning to send out relief checks to homeowners age 65 and up. "We've seen a massive increase in the...
WPFO
Police save Maine raccoon trapped in storm drain
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Yarmouth Police went above and beyond the call of duty to save a raccoon from drowning in a storm drain. Police say they responded to Bennett Road in Yarmouth Monday night after a concerned citizen found the animal stuck in a catch basin. Police say they were...
