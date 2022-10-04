ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, ME

WPFO

Portland voters to decide if they will have final say on school budget

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Next month, Portland voters will decide whether they will have more say in the school budget. If approved, Question 5 would send budgets directly from the school board to voters, rather than city council. Supporters say it will strengthen Portland's schools and make local government more democratic...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gorham soccer team donates game proceeds to 'Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship'

GORHAM (WGME) -- A high school soccer game in southern Maine Tuesday helped make a difference for a great cause. The Gorham girls soccer team donated all proceeds from their breast cancer awareness game against Deering High School to the "Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship," which was set up in the name of CBS13’s Dave Eid's late wife.
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

Classes canceled at Scarborough High School due to 'serious threat'

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Scarborough High School is closed on Tuesday due to a “serious threat.”. School officials say Scarborough Police alerted them about a serious threat made via text messages from an unknown person on Monday. “We applaud the student who came forward to report the situation,” school officials...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Police ask for help finding missing Portsmouth teen

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old in New Hampshire boy. Police say Davyn Hanson was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School on September 26 around 3:15 p.m. Davyn has 5'6", 115 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown eyes and...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WPFO

Man charged with smashing 9 windows at Bath arts center

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man has been charged with shattering nine windows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. Police responded to reports of glass breaking at the center early Sunday morning and arrested 21-year-old Jakob Frame, who was in the area leaving the scene. The Chocolate Church is...
BATH, ME
WPFO

Shelter animals blessed at Animal Refuge League in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- In honor of the "Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi," Father Louis Phillips blessed dozens of animals at the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook Tuesday. According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, "blessing of the animals" ceremonies are usually held on or around Saint Francis' Feast Day because of the saint's love of animals.
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

NOAA to hold in-person meeting to get input on right whale regulations

Lobstermen will get to have their voices heard about new right whale restrictions they say are hurting the industry. The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office from NOAA is holding an in-person meeting to get public comments on ways to reduce risk of entanglement for whales. There are currently about 340...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine shelters take in animals affected by recent hurricanes

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Maine is now helping to find homes for animals affected by the recent hurricanes. Monday night, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland welcomed eight dogs that were awaiting adoption in Puerto Rico. This week, they are looking to bring in cats from Florida. Jeana Roth from...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland to offer free COVID-19, flu shot clinics

PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the flu or both, there will soon be free clinics in Portland. According to the city, clinics will be offering Pfizer's new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot. Health officials say to get the COVID-19 booster, you...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Saco mother involved in AMBER Alert returned to Maine from Massachusetts

ALFRED (WGME) -- The mother involved in Tuesday’s AMBER Alert is back in Maine after she surrendered to police in Massachusetts. Saco Police say 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco was extradited back to Maine Wednesday afternoon. She's accused of taking her two children from a home in Saco and...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Want to own a historic tavern? There's one for sale in Harrison

HARRISON (WGME) -- A historic tavern with a vibrant past could soon have a new owner. The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in Harrison is a town staple. "The original concept was my father and his business partner bought it to build," says manager Chris Searles, "They wanted a nice place to go in town that they could be customers."
HARRISON, ME
WPFO

Pause to rent relief program highlights need for long-term solution

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A massive rent relief program has been effectively put on pause. It's creating a lot of worry for a lot of families and renewing calls for a long-term solution. Late last week, MaineHousing said it would no longer take new applications for the program, which has helped tens...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Police save Maine raccoon trapped in storm drain

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Yarmouth Police went above and beyond the call of duty to save a raccoon from drowning in a storm drain. Police say they responded to Bennett Road in Yarmouth Monday night after a concerned citizen found the animal stuck in a catch basin. Police say they were...
YARMOUTH, ME

