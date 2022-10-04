ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

SCOTUS considers decision in Alabama voter map case

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that claims Alabama’s Congressional District map underrepresents Black voters, which is a violation of the voting rights act. Black voters suing Alabama said the state’s new Congressional maps take away their voting power and are the majority in only one of seven new congressional […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston

An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bamberg
Person
Mark Moore
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Nancy Mace
Fox News

Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Politics Courts#Politics State#Republican#The General Assembly#U S House#R Isle Of Palms
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head moves forward with 6-lane bridge plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — For the past few months, public conversation has swirled around the topic of the bridge: Will Town Council agree to the Beaufort County proposal on how to address the island's four aging spans?. A vocal group of residents, citing a petition with nearly 10,000 signatures,...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins

Gov. Kim Reynolds railed against the Biden administration and told the crowd at a fundraiser Saturday that electing Democrats would roll back Republican initiatives of her previous terms. Iowa kept businesses and schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported law enforcement and cut taxes, Reynolds said at her Harvest Festival event. She claimed Democrats in […] The post Reynolds to supporters: Democrats would reverse Republican wins appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Philly

Supreme Court's top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.A look at some of the cases the court has already agreed to hear. The justices are expected to decide each of the cases before taking a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy