ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: Man shoots suspected burglar at Chinatown home, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2aJr_0iKm8tux00

A man shot a suspected burglar at his South Side home on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Chinatown neighborhood's 300 block of West 24th Place at about 6:37 p.m., police said. A 32-year-old man was arriving home when he saw a 30-year-old man burglarizing his home.

SEE ALSO | Man injured in Near West Side shooting during carjacking attempt, Chicago police say

The 32-year-old, who has a valid concealed carry license, fired shots, striking the burglar in the stomach, police said. The 30-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Police did not provide further information about the incident.

RELATED | Old Town shooting: CPD officer shoots, kills man on North Side, Chicago fire and police say

Comments / 8

Related
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by multiple gunmen on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at by multiple people on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 29-year-old victim was shot at by multiple men around 3:08 a.m. in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue. The offenders fled the scene. The victim was hit once in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in fatal West Side stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, on the West Side in late September. Obie Cornelious, 49, is facing murder and attempted murder charges for stabbing and killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring a 40-year-old man on Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man seriously wounded after being shot multiple times in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Keeler Avenue around 10:50 a.m. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. The victim self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman shot in face in South Shore

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man faces attempted murder charges after West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A North Lawndale man is facing attempted murder charges shooting another man on Thursday morning. Keatrick Freemon, 24, was arrested on Thursday in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue around 8:38 a.m. Police say just before the arrest Freemon shot and seriously injured a 46-year-old man.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Chinatown#Chicago Fire#Violent Crime#Cpd
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car

Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting during attempted carjacking in the South Loop

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a violent attempted carjacking last May in the South Loop. Cortez Crayton, 24, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old man during an attempted carjacking on May 1 in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, according to Chicago police. Crayton was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy