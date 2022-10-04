ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As flu season nears, seniors advised to get stronger version of vaccine

By Dr. Partha Nandi
 2 days ago
For nearly two years, medical experts have been advising people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But now as we enter flu season, doctors are warning that you should also get a flu shot this fall.

That’s especially true for senior citizens, who are being advised to get an extra-strength version of the flu vaccine.

Many people are probably a little vaccine-weary at this point after being urged over and over to get vaccinations and boosters for COVID-19. However, this is not the time to take a break from vaccines. Instead, it’s the ideal time to get your annual flu shot. And for the first time, doctors are recommending senior citizens get an even stronger version of the flu vaccine.

As I stress every fall, the flu can be extremely dangerous for people 65 and older. And as you age, your immune system doesn’t respond as strongly to the standard flu shot. So, there are three types of shots available that give extra protection to seniors.

Two of them, Fluzone High-Dose and Flublok, have higher doses of the main anti-flu ingredient. The third option, Fluad Adjuvanted, contains a special ingredient that helps boost people’s immune response.

So, if you are in this age group, ask your health provider or pharmacist if they have these special revved-up doses. If they’re out of these senior-targeted versions, don’t skip getting vaccinated. It’s better to get the standard flu shot than to not get vaccinated at all.

Flu cases dropped dramatically around the world during the pandemic. That’s because people were wearing masks and social distancing, which also helped prevent the spread of other respiratory bugs like the flu. But now that people are not as diligent about COVID-19 precautions, health experts believe we will indeed have a flu season.

Another predictor is that Australia just came out of a particularly severe flu season. Often, what happens in Southern Hemisphere winters is a sign of what Northern countries can expect.

So, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you get a flu shot by the end of this month. It takes about two weeks for protection to set in. But if you miss that deadline, don’t worry. The vaccine can be given any time during flu season.

Finally, it is perfectly OK to get both a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster shot at the same time. Just get one in each arm, so that you can lessen any soreness that may result. Remember, COVID-19 is still here and the flu is out there, too. So, protect yourself.

Related
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained

Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
msn.com

Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference

As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?

If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
HEALTH
The Atlantic

Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?

At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Experts say a horrible flu season is coming

After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
HEALTH
msn.com

A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns

AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
