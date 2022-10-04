As flu season nears, seniors advised to get stronger version of vaccine

For nearly two years, medical experts have been advising people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But now as we enter flu season, doctors are warning that you should also get a flu shot this fall.

That’s especially true for senior citizens, who are being advised to get an extra-strength version of the flu vaccine.

Many people are probably a little vaccine-weary at this point after being urged over and over to get vaccinations and boosters for COVID-19. However, this is not the time to take a break from vaccines. Instead, it’s the ideal time to get your annual flu shot. And for the first time, doctors are recommending senior citizens get an even stronger version of the flu vaccine.

As I stress every fall, the flu can be extremely dangerous for people 65 and older. And as you age, your immune system doesn’t respond as strongly to the standard flu shot. So, there are three types of shots available that give extra protection to seniors.

Two of them, Fluzone High-Dose and Flublok, have higher doses of the main anti-flu ingredient. The third option, Fluad Adjuvanted, contains a special ingredient that helps boost people’s immune response.

So, if you are in this age group, ask your health provider or pharmacist if they have these special revved-up doses. If they’re out of these senior-targeted versions, don’t skip getting vaccinated. It’s better to get the standard flu shot than to not get vaccinated at all.

Flu cases dropped dramatically around the world during the pandemic. That’s because people were wearing masks and social distancing, which also helped prevent the spread of other respiratory bugs like the flu. But now that people are not as diligent about COVID-19 precautions, health experts believe we will indeed have a flu season.

Another predictor is that Australia just came out of a particularly severe flu season. Often, what happens in Southern Hemisphere winters is a sign of what Northern countries can expect.

So, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you get a flu shot by the end of this month. It takes about two weeks for protection to set in. But if you miss that deadline, don’t worry. The vaccine can be given any time during flu season.

Finally, it is perfectly OK to get both a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster shot at the same time. Just get one in each arm, so that you can lessen any soreness that may result. Remember, COVID-19 is still here and the flu is out there, too. So, protect yourself.