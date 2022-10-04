ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
CBS Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
FanSided

Demar DeRozan credits Giannis Antetokounmpo on JJ Redick’s podcast

Demar DeRozan joined JJ Redick on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, to talk about a wide variety of subjects, including Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Redick’s co-host Tommy Alter started the discussion by asking DeRozan what he learned about playing against playoff Giannis. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks knocked Demar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls out of the first round of last year’s playoffs in the first round.
