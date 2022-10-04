Read full article on original website
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
New York Knicks backup guard Derrick Rose has been at his lightest since his rookie year. After 14 seasons and seven surgeries since his MVP year in 2011, Rose is determined to bloom once more rather than wither into retirement. Rose turns 34 Tuesday and is expected to return on...
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center. Lillard also committed five turnovers...
The New York Knicks open their preseason endeavors against Detroit on Tuesday night.
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
When we look at how players fit together in the modern era, we look at floor spacing first. After all, we’re living in the pace and space era. A modern NBA team ought to have four floor-spacers on the floor at all times. Moreover, if you can’t shoot, you’d...
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Breen, the New York Knicks' renowned play-by-play man lost his possessions in a massive fire but his listeners and partner have come through.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
At the moment, the basketball world is abuzz with excitement. Yet, much of that excitement has little to do with players who are currently in the NBA. Instead, that buzz is centered around two elite prospects. With Victor Wembenyama and Scoot Henderson having just squared off, fans are thinking about the 2023 draft a little early.
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
Demar DeRozan joined JJ Redick on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, to talk about a wide variety of subjects, including Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Redick’s co-host Tommy Alter started the discussion by asking DeRozan what he learned about playing against playoff Giannis. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks knocked Demar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls out of the first round of last year’s playoffs in the first round.
A lot of attention this NBA offseason was given to what the New York Knicks didn’t do. They couldn’t land Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, but this was still a successful offseason for the Knicks. They filled a major hole on the roster, signing...
