SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a box truck crashed into a fence after a chase in the North Sacramento area early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. near Rio Linda and Arcade boulevards. Sacramento police say officers initially located an occupied stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it instead led them on a chase. Officers broke off the chase, but the suspect soon crashed into the fence. Whoever was inside then got out and ran. The suspected driver still hasn't located, police say.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO