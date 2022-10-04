Read full article on original website
Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man
A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Egg Harbor City, NJ Man Arrested for Hit & Run of 9-Yr Old Girl
A man from Egg Harbor City has been arrested after police say he hit a nine-year-old girl in a school zone with his pickup truck and then left the scene. Bellmawr, Camden County police arrested Paul Criscione, 66, when he turned himself in after seeing images of his truck on the TV news.
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS MAN WANTED FOR THEFT – PHOTOS IN STORY
The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a Verizon retail store in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Sunday, September 18, at approximately 4:25 p.m., a male suspect entered the retail store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man
A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2 People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First, police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, authorities are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
Bellmawr, NJ Police Look for Driver Who Hit 9-Year-Old Near School and Took Off
Police in Bellmawr, Camden County are looking for the driver and pick-up truck involved in a hit and run that injured a 9-year-old child. The accident took place Monday morning near the Ethel M. Burke Elementary School along S. White Horse Pike in Bellmawr just before the school day began, 6abc.com reports.
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
9-year-old girl who helps crossing guards was hit by pick-up — NJ driver arrested
BELLMAWR — Not even her bright uniform was enough to keep her safe. A 9-year-old girl who serves as one of her schools' student safety patrols was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Monday. The driver surrendered to police on Tuesday after news media shared several surveillance photos of...
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say
A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
Police Warn Commuters Of Roadwork Detours On Ocean Heights Ave In EHT, NJ
"Yay, more traffic detours," said absolutely no one ever. That's especially true for residents in Egg Harbor Township and those that usually commute through there. It seems like the road work is never-ending, doesn't it? What's the alternative, though? The roads go to shambles, that's what. That is exactly what we don't need.
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme
A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
Like Father, Like Son: Pair Charged With North Wildwood Burglary
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Go Walk and Dine Amongst The Dead In Wenonah, NJ, This October
Before you fill your calendar up with your favorite Halloween haunted attractions, you might want to save room for one unique experience you may not have ever heard before. If you head up the Atlantic City Expressway and venture into Gloucester County, make your way to the sleepy town of Wenonah. It's there that you'll get to picnic with those that have already left us and crossed over into the beyond. Spooky, right?
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
New Ordinance Might Make You Pay For Ditching Boats In Cape May, NJ
You may want to think twice before ditching your boat in Cape May Harbor. At least, that's what NJ.com has reported this week. Apparently, the folks in Cape May are tired of dealing with the issue of all the abandoned boats that wind up just sitting stagnant in their various waterways. Can you blame them?
