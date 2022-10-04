Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
New LGBTQ+ Program for Teens Ages 13-18Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Next Generation Crew's Possible Deaths in Season 3
Star Trek fans are hyped about Picard Season 3 bringing back a lot of the main cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation for what is being (ominously) touted as the final story of the characters. But how final is "final" when it comes to Star Trek? Across various Star Trek series and lore we've seen time and again that even when it seems the finality of death has come it's rarely a true ending – but this time could be decidedly different.
Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond
Hopefully comic book fans have enough time to keep up with these upcoming DC TV shows.
ComicBook
Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/5/2022
Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor's Newest Episode Features Agents of SHIELD Alum
When it comes to Disney casting, there is a surprising amount of Star Wars and Marvel crossover. During the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, one fan spotted 15 Agents of SHIELD actors on the show. Of course, the biggest Agents of SHIELD star to break into Star Wars is Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as well as voicing the character on The Bad Batch. The fifth episode of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it's the latest to feature an Agents of SHIELD alum. Many eagle-eyed Marvel fans will spot Nick Blood, who played Lance Hunter throughout SHIELD's second and third seasons as well as a fifth season episode.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Harvey Dent
The first trailer for Gotham Knights definitely caught a lot of attention when it was released earlier this summer, showcasing a new corner of the live-action DC multiverse on The CW. The show will follow an ensemble cast of villains and antiheroes within Gotham City, as well as Supernatural alum Misha Collins, who will be portraying the show's incarnation of Harvey Dent. With production on the series currently underway, Collins recently shared a new behind-the-scenes look of him at work as Dent — which then prompted a retweet from one of the show's co-creators, Natalie Abrams.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Marvel reportedly wants Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt in Thunderbolts
It's unclear, for now, whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about playing General Thaddeus Ross. Harrison Ford is reportedly Marvel's "top choice" to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie – but it's uncertain whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about the role.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
msn.com
Daredevil shows up on ‘She-Hulk’ for one of the best superhero hookups ever
This article contains spoilers for the eighth episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”. The devil has finally gotten his Marvel Studios due. Daredevil has made his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, via Charlie Cox’s much-hyped cameo in Thursday’s eighth and penultimate episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Season 1 on Disney Plus.
ComicBook
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Casts Jessica Jones Actor
Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic films in history. The 1968 classic spawned a franchise, including the recent trilogy that included two movies directed by Matt Reeves. War for the Planet of the Apes was released back in 2017, and the story is about to continue. Last week, fans got their first glimpse at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which takes place many years after the previous film. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to star Owen Teague (It), Freya Allen (The Witcher), and Peter Macon (The Orville). Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed another actor has joined the cast: Eka Darville, who is best known for playing Malcolm Ducasse on Jessica Jones.
Ralph Macchio Says He’s Been Kept in the Dark About the New Karate Kid Movie
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. It's time for another trip to the dojo. On Sept. 16, Sony announced plans for a new Karate Kid movie to be released June 7, 2024, described as "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." But that's all the detail that the studio provided.
CNBC
New York Comic Con tries to get back to normal in a world changed by Covid
NEW YORK — New York Comic Con isn't quite what it was before the pandemic. But it's getting there. The four-day event, which begins Thursday morning at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, is expected to feature guests from across the pop culture spectrum, including "Dune" and "Star Wars" star Oscar Isaac, "Outlander" author Diana Gabaldon and celebrity couple Ice T and Coco.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Filming Sooner Than Thought
Before long at all, principal photography will begin on Daredevil: Born Again. In fact, one new report suggests the Charlie Cox-starring series will begin to roll cameras in just a matter of months. According to DiscussingFilm's Jacob Fisher, Born Again will be shooting principal photography between February and December 2023, squeezing in 18 episodes in the span of 11 months.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Gives Carol and Ezekiel a Second Chance in Exclusive Clip
"For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." So decrees the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization celebrating its Founders Day on the next episode of The Walking Dead. After the death of their son Henry — and their marriage — former Kingdom queen Carol (Melissa McBride) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) separately relocated to the well-off community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). But the Commonwealth is not for the benefit of all. And in this exclusive scene from "A New Deal," airing October 9th on AMC, the coupling formerly known as Carzekiel discusses whether it's befitting to stay or leave. Together.
