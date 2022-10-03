Nov. 2022 Election: Q&A with Monica Montgomery Steppe, candidate San Diego City Council District 4

There are two candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for San Diego City Council District 4: Democratic incumbent Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and Republican dietitian Gloria Evangelista. The GOP candidate did not provide a photo. Here are Montgomery Steppe's answers to a 14-question survey The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board emailed candidates.

Q: Why do you want this job? What in your background makes you a good fit for this job?

A: When I was first elected, I was the underdog candidate, but I believed in the power of the people, and the power of my community to fight for a seat at the table. Maybe it’s my background as an attorney defending families from foreclosure or fighting for civil rights against an abusive government, but I have never backed down from an uphill battle, and I am proud that my community has risen to the challenge alongside me over and over again.





I am running for re-election to finish the work we started, together. We have increased economic opportunity and support for small and diverse businesses; secured historic levels of neighborhood investment; repaired infrastructure like sidewalks, streetlights and water pipes; and worked to reimagine public safety through a holistic lens — but we aren’t done yet.

Q: How will you ensure the legally binding goals of the city’s Climate Action Plan are met? How will you ensure practicality, equity and effectiveness in a transition to a greener society?

A: The recent heat wave hit Council District 4 hard. We have a large senior population that is severely impacted by the longer, hotter summers threatening their lives. As with anything else, climate change impacts some communities more than others. Whether heat waves in our senior community, air pollution in Barrio Logan, water pollution in San Ysidro or wildfire threats to Native communities in the backcountry, we have to address the unique challenges faced by each community.

The city’s commitment to 100 percent renewable energy is a goal I have been proud to contribute to. I helped launch San Diego Community Power, a joint powers authority not-for-profit utility, where purchasing clean energy is the priority, and net revenue will be used to lower electricity bills for residents.

However, the Environmental Impact Report, or EIR, for the city’s General Plan for land use needs to be enforced more to ensure legally required mitigation measures are met to avoid significant environmental impact.

To effectively further reduce greenhouse gases, we must focus on our land-use patterns which are a leading factor in vehicle miles traveled that determine vehicle emissions. I will continue to advocate for the city’s Mobility Choices program, which requires developers to address vehicle miles traveled through transportation planning fees by providing amenities through mixed-use residential developments. Placing food retail, shuttle services, on-site child care, office space, ride-share and bike-share programs in development will reduce vehicle emissions and are more cost-effective for developers than massive parking garages, lowering the cost of housing.

Q: Do you support the new SANDAG mobility plan to improve transit to the airport and around the region? Would you support a sales tax increase or a mileage fee to pay for it?

A: Yes, I support the SANDAG mobility plan. To create good local jobs, meet our climate goals and make more housing possible without increasing sprawl into wildfire areas, San Diego must increase its public transportation infrastructure. This includes increased mobility to major regional assets like the airport, especially to mitigate the insurmountable traffic demand on North Harbor Drive to the terminal.

The aspects of the SANDAG mobility plan I appreciate most are the proposed solutions for transportation between South Bay and the Sorrento Corridor, as it would benefit some of the most overlooked communities of workers in my district. Additionally, the SANDAG plan goes beyond addressing transportation infrastructure. The plan supports incentives that allow for more mixed-use spaces for businesses, office space, light-industrial and housing opportunities in the central and South Bay region to relieve traffic on the Interstate 805 corridor, all of which I believe are crucial for the success of the transportation system.

Regarding the question of transportation funding, I am not in favor of blindly supporting a tax increase without fully understanding the policy, its benefits and its impacts on families in my district that are economically vulnerable. I take positions on real policies, not hypothetical ones. I am interested in the reformation of the Transportation Development Act, which is dependent upon most public transportation operations being funded by farebox revenue. This limits options for alternative revenue sources to fund and bolster our transportation system, and I believe we need to address this issue to have a more affordable and adequate transportation infrastructure that serves all San Diegans.

Q: What steps would you take to address the city’s housing crisis? What’s your view of using empty commercial buildings or vacant malls for housing?

A: There are several ways to address the city’s housing crisis while having a balanced approach to housing development that increases density in neighborhoods across the entire city.

I support housing density because of the positive environmental effects and ability to make projects pencil out. We have an affordable housing crisis, a climate crisis and an economic development crisis that housing density will help alleviate. That can be done only if housing density areas include businesses, retail shops, community centers and other recreational activities for local residents. Increasing housing density in Council District 4 needs to include all of the resources listed above; otherwise, the purpose of housing density is lost and we are not creating healthy communities.

In addition to being more welcoming to nontraditional developments, including modular housing, tiny homes, conversions of commercial buildings and community development models, I do believe the city of San Diego has a responsibility to use city-owned land to develop more housing, so as to reduce construction costs and increase the housing stock. I also believe in spreading low-income housing across the city in transit priority areas to increase integration and prevent creating pockets of poverty that lack the appropriate amount of resources.

Lastly, our Development Services Department needs to have our support in hiring more people to get the permitting process expedited. There is a desire and opportunity to build for the development community, and the city has been plagued with vacancies in this department.

Q: What can realistically be done to address homelessness in the city? How would you try to accomplish it?

A: Homelessness services are one of the areas covered by the city of San Diego Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee. As the chair of that committee, I held a meeting in July that focused on items related to the unsheltered population. I have consistently requested agency updates on all plans to address homelessness to update the public and council so we can make informed recommendations and decisions as a body.

With that, I have always supported more permanent supportive housing to increase the housing stock for those highly at risk of homelessness, and for medical and social services for those with chronic health issues.

This is a nationwide issue since the dissolution of mental health institutions in the 1980s. To maximize opportunities, I will continue to use my authority to prioritize items involving the status of the California Surplus Land Act. It is imperative the city review all opportunities of city-owned land that can be used for donations or subsidies encouraging nonprofit developers and housing service providers to provide low-cost to no-cost homelessness solutions.

I will also promote community-based subcontractors for homeless outreach and direct services to effectively serve the homeless population. The region must work harder to secure federal and state dollars to increase the supply of shelter beds, permanent supportive housing and case workers to assist the unsheltered population. I will continue working with my peers at the state and federal levels, and hold the city accountable for achieving the goals in the Community Action Plan on Homelessness and leveraging every tool in our toolbox.

Q: How would you work to ensure better city oversight to avoid real-estate debacles such as 101 Ash Street?

A: I would simply start with implementing the recommendations made by the city auditor in response to the 101 Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza buildings investigation. Many solutions have already been identified, and the city simply has to accept reform. Many of the recommendations are common sense, like requiring a best practices checklist for building acquisitions and adding a section to the municipal code to provide an enforcement mechanism to ensure city staff accurately presents information to the City Council.

In addition, the Independent Budget Analyst’s report “Consultant Review of 101 Ash and Civic Center Plaza Building Option” notes that Kosmont consultants recommended that the city needs 610,000 to 710,000 square feet of Downtown office space to accommodate our current and future workforce. Another recommendation from the consultants is that regardless of the outcome related to the litigation of 101 Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza buildings, the Department of Real Estate and Airport Management team must have a detailed plan regarding Downtown’s real estate asset needs. 101 Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza also need to be included in this plan. A plan of this magnitude would demonstrate the commitment our city has not only for the best interest of our real estate assets but also for highlighting Downtown as a space for civic engagement and social capital for our residents and visitors.

Q: Does San Diego need a new City Hall?

A: Yes. The City Administration Building is old and does not house nearly enough city employees to efficiently and cost-effectively manage city overhead. For this reason, to further reduce our risk management cases and ensure the safety of our employees, we must have a new city building that meets public health and building code standards. I once had a constituent who worked at the city tell my staff the reason the individual did not return to the city is because of working in a stuffy bungalow. Our employees should not undergo such conditions in the eighth-largest city in America.

Prioritizing a central mobility hub to revitalize urbanism in our civic core and how our constituents relate better to our Downtown buildings and infrastructure is also very important. A new City Hall with a mobility hub that connects to a grand central station would fulfill the City of Villages strategy to reduce gridlock and greenhouse gas emissions to a fuller extent beyond the trolley lines that run adjacent to the City Administration Building presently. Having a state-of-the-art facility will create a sense of pride in the Downtown area on a level that has not been seen before in the city of San Diego.

Q: Do you believe that the city auditor should have access to independent legal advice?

A: Yes. During a May 2020 Rules Committee meeting, I supported a proposed ballot measure that would have allowed the Office of the City Auditor to obtain independent legal counsel. Currently, the City Attorney’s Office advises the city auditor and city officials with whom the city auditor is responsible for both auditing and investigating. Therefore, providing the city auditor with the authority to obtain independent legal counsel is necessary to prevent potential perceived or actual conflicts of interest that arise due to the City Attorney’s Office client relationship with the city.

Q: Recruitment and retention is a big issue for the San Diego Police Department. What more should be done to ensure adequate police staffing levels and prompt response times?

A: The city of San Diego is experiencing recruitment and retention issues across multiple departments. Many departments are experiencing shifts in leadership as senior employees retire or exit through the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) program. While money helps, SDPD’s budget has continued to increase annually, and the problem with recruitment and retention still exists. As we as a city fight to keep our wages competitive with other municipalities, we must also continuously train our force and provide resources.

The high turnover rate or need to fill vacancies can leave little time for mentorship and training. We must ensure that officers continue to train each other, especially now when officers are transitioning into different roles more frequently in order to meet the city’s needs. We must also look at providing our officers more resources. For example, the San Diego Police Officers Association just supported the creation of a child care facility for police officers. This is extremely helpful for officers as it relieves some of the stress of finding child care, especially for officers who frequently get asked to work extra shifts or have two officers in the home and struggle to balance finding child care. As we continue to reimagine public safety, we must envision an ecosystem where our force is no longer stretched thin and has the resources to be successful at home and in the community.

Q: What should be done to eliminate disproportionate use of force and traffic stops by SDPD officers in communities of color?

A: In 2019, the Center for Policing Equity partnered with the San Diego Police Department to examine incidences of traffic stops, non-traffic stops and use of force. They reviewed this data to identify any racial disparities in police interactions, determine if disparities were caused by inequitable practices, and identify any attitudinal dispositions by officers or within the department that would lead to inequitable practices. The report found that 26 percent of all use of force incidents recorded between 2016-2020 were against Black people, who made up 6.2 percent of the population of San Diego. Improving written policies and partnering with the community to do a targeted intervention is one of many next steps the report offered.

After years of advocacy from the Racial Justice Coalition and advocacy from my office, the chief of police announced that SDPD would immediately stop using the chokehold as a use-of-force procedure in June 2020. While I commend this change, it is not enough and we must continue to apply more solutions to the documented disparities in policing. My office is leading the charge on the PrOTECT Ordinance, in partnership with the Coalition for Police Accountability and Transparency, which would protect civil rights by requiring probable cause for police to stop a driver. SDPD must be more flexible and open to the policy and procedure changes that will fight systemic racism and the overcriminalization of our diverse communities.

Q: San Diego has been criticized for its use of Smart Streetlights and gunshot-detection technology. What is the right amount of surveillance and how do you balance this technology against privacy and equity concerns?

A: Many across America are rethinking the concept of what it truly means to be a smart city. The shift to uplift equity in smart technology has encouraged leaders to rethink and strategize plans. It’s a known fact that technology will continue to quickly change, and we as municipalities are responsible for how we convey and manage that change. As a public official, I feel obligated to remain transparent and communicative to the public so it is informed to uphold the importance of protecting our civil liberties.

The responsible way to construct the “right balance” is among subject matter experts and community experts that have experience in privacy and technology matters. That is why my office championed the Privacy Advisory Board ordinance presented by a group of community leaders called the TRUST San Diego Coalition. The Privacy Advisory Board is intended to build checks and balances and civilian oversight into our surveillance systems. My office also led the passage of the Surveillance Ordinance in partnership with the TRUST San Diego Coalition. The ordinance requests for community meetings to occur where the technology is located and for a surveillance use policy and surveillance impact report to be reviewed by the Privacy Advisory Board before heading to the City Council for review. This will provide an additional layer of oversight and transparency to ensure that the public is aware of the use of various forms of technologies potentially proposed by the city.

Q: Do you support repealing the People’s Ordinance, which bans city officials from charging fees for trash collection at single-family homes? Why or why not?

A: Yes. The city’s general fund provides core community services, such as public safety, parks and recreation and library services, all services that contribute to our overall quality of life.

According to an Independent Budget Analyst report, the People’s Ordinance is expected to cost the general fund at least $234.7 million from fiscal year 2023 to 2027. The repeal of the ordinance will allow the city to equitably invest more in the core community services the city desperately needs and focus on improvements in communities, like Council District 4, that have been historically underinvested.

However, I do understand that Council District 4 has the highest proportion of single-family housing units and has areas that are considered low-to-moderate income. As a result, if repealed, I am committed to supporting and implementing utility payment assistance programs to assist our low-income residents with potential refuse collection fees.

Q: Do you support raising the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District to allow for redevelopment on the Sports Arena site? Why or why not?

A: Yes. I support raising the 30-foot height in the Midway District, especially since the Midway Community Planning Group members voted in favor of upzoning the sports arena site. The desire of the planning group to redevelop this space is also consistent with the Midway District Community Plan’s vision for the property as well. As mentioned earlier, the City of Villages strategy in the city’s General Plan is essential for maintaining environmental and economic prosperity through smart growth developments. Like the rest of the nation, the city of San Diego has a housing crisis to confront.

To put the city in a better position to address the lack of housing stock, we must take advantage of building up our large-scale infill opportunity areas, such as the sports arena site. Smart growth developments are the most viable option to manage growth efficiently and effectively. However, the new development has to be done by limiting visual impacts in coastal view corridors wherever it is possible. Traffic mitigation and transportation demand management strategies also need to be a priority, such as subsidized bus passes for residents living in the housing development, along with frequent feeder bus routes to the Old Town trolley station and throughout Midway. Sports Arena Boulevard and Rosecrans Street are highly impacted roads we need to ensure safety on for the sake of Midway and Point Loma residents and coastal residents and visitors overall. This approach would help us fulfill our role as a city for the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which can be achieved through dense yet sustainable housing development.

Q: Why should voters elect you over your opponent?

A: The last few years have been beyond challenging, but in spite of it all, my office and our community have done incredible things together. And it’s time to finish what we’ve started.

We’ve built economic opportunity in a time of massive uncertainty through partnerships with small businesses, nonprofits, education and job training programs, housing and commercial developments, and our community artists working to tell the story of southeastern San Diego while increasing regional tourism to support our economy.

We’ve secured historic levels of neighborhood investment in partnership with our town councils, planning groups, student organizations and community clean-up groups to begin restoring our neighborhoods through building new parks, libraries, and senior and community centers, paving long-forgotten roads, fixing sidewalks, streetlights and water pipes, abating weeds and graffiti, and removing over 1,000 tons of waste and debris.

We’ve reimagined public safety with our partners at violence prevention organizations, youth empowerment and education nonprofits, homelessness service providers, coalitions of leaders and residents focused on increasing community engagement and reducing crime while protecting our civil rights.

Together, we have fought for the services we deserve, and we have done the hard work in our neighborhoods to rebuild the foundations of southeastern San Diego after decades of being ignored in City Hall.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .