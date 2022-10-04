ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

EC Gallery hosts 'Burner: A Group Exhibition of International Street Artists'

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbSD4_0iKm7jne00

EC Gallery in Solana Beach is presenting “Burner: A Group Exhibition of International Street Artists.” Works from globally-renowned street artists Dalek, Banksy, Zero Gradient, Harry Bunce, KEF!, Pure Evil, Shane Goudreau and other renowned urban artists are on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery from Oct. 1 through Oct. 27. An opening party was held Oct. 1 (photos from the event are on this page) and Oct. 2 with live in-person appearances by Superstar Artist Shane Goudreau. For more information, visit EC Gallery at www.ecgallery.com or call the gallery at 800-599-7111.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

