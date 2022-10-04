ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pathways to Citizenship holds Del Margaritaville fundraiser

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZaXM_0iKm7iuv00

Pathways to Citizenship, a rapidly growing San Diego nonprofit, hosted its Del Margaritaville fundraiser Oct. 2 at the iconic old Del Mar Train Station.

The happy hour event featured music by Gary Seiler and his Coral Reef Riders, great food, cash bar, an opportunity to bid on vacation packages, local entertainment and one-of-a-kind art pieces. All proceeds benefit the clients and students of Pathways to Citizenship, a legal and educational nonprofit based in Solana Beach. Visit pathwayssd.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

Related
La Jolla

Home of the Week - 6070 La Jolla Mesa Dr

This single level home on a flat lot of over ½ acre offers a great opportunity to live in the coveted Muirlands section of La Jolla. Beautiful south-west backyard with a vast brick patio, a 40’ pool, a sauna, a gazebo and a porch is a great place to relax and ideal for large events. The solar pool heater lets one enjoy the pool even on cooler days. There are over 20 fruit and vegetable plants, 2 macadamia nut trees and a herbal garden. This home gets plenty of sunlight and the interior is turn-key ready, boasting newer Miele, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances. A quiet location, just moments to beaches, parks, shops and restaurants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Solana Beach, CA
Local
California Society
City
Del Mar, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Society
Del Mar, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Society
CBS 8

San Diego named America's 'greenest' city

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels

Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Charity#Del Margaritaville#Del Mar Train Station
NBC San Diego

100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County

Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Police now enforcing tent restrictions for homeless on city streets and sidewalks

SAN DIEGO — Wednesday, October 5, marks day two of the city’s efforts to clear San Diego's streets and sidewalks of homeless tents. Just one day prior, the mayor’s office reinstated a policy that requires individuals to take down their tents during daylight hours. The policy is part of the city's encampment clean-up and abatement policy implemented to maintain public health and safety.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Charities
inewsource

Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America

A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

'Free Ride Day' returns to San Diego County public transit

Public transit throughout San Diego County will be free tomorrow 10/05/22. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says Free Ride Day is back, just in time for the Padres season closer. Rides on all of San Diego County's buses, trolleys and trains will be free Wednesday as "Free Ride Day" returns...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
567
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy