Presidential Election

Nancy Pelosi Throws Shade At Trump On ‘The Late Show’ & Makes Bold Prediction About Midterm Election Results: “We Will Hold The House”

By Armando Tinoco
 2 days ago
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Nancy Pelosi stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made a bold prediction about the midterm elections coming in November.

“I believe that we will hold the House,” the current Speaker of the House said to the roaring applause of the in-house audience. “We will hold the House by winning more seats. We won the 40 seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot, we lost some on the Trump districts but we held enough seats to hold the House. He’s not on the ballot now.”

Pelosi then caught herself saying Trump’s name and gave the audience the shady moment of the night when she said, “Oh, did I say his name? I didn’t mean to. Perhaps you can bleep that out.”

You can watch the clip of Pelosi’s appearance on The Late Show below.

Pelosi’s role as Speaker of the House has come into question as the midterm elections approach. The California Democrat has not revealed if she would run for another term.

“Look, right now my focus is on holding the House,” Pelosi told reporters on Sep. 14. according to a video shared on Twitter by CSPAN.

Pelosi said she was hopeful that Democrats would keep control of the House despite what “wisdom and Washington D.C.” say about the sitting President’s party losing in the off-year. She stated that democracy, the planet and the future of the country are on the ballot — making the election unconventional from past elections.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Larry Major
2d ago

I recall well before Trump even started his term the Democrats made up false accusations against him allegations that we're made up and he had to work in this environment while impeachment went on twice all because he was a threat to their agenda

CoPete
2d ago

Just provides proof that she has lost what little mind she has left! RED WAVE (TSUNAMI) IN NOVEMBER! CRY ME A RIVER NANCY!😭😭

D Tops
2d ago

Poor Nancy like all liberal Democrats she lives in a complete world of illusions.... The Republicans are going to win back the house for sure and maybe even the Senate ...it could actually become a red tsunami ...we'll just have to wait and see? The Democrats are so blinded.... they have lost complete touch with all Americans... they have absolutely no solutions to anything ..the only subject matter that they can talk about as always is just race and abortion, nothing else...

