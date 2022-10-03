Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Gordon, Hess Claim ASUN XC Freshman of the Week Awards
After running well at Friday’s Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Liberty’s Ava Gordon and Jacob Hess have swept this week’s ASUN Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Freshman of the Week awards. Hess, who previously won this award on Sept. 21, joins Joe Spitzer (Oct. 2...
Liberty News
Liberty Closes Out Home Schedule Against Queens Sunday
Liberty will host Queens for the first time in program history on Sunday. The contest is the Lady Flames’ last home game of the regular season and the eighth ASUN match of the season. The Lady Flames lead the ASUN with a conference record of 5-0-1. The Lady Flames’...
Liberty News
No. 5 Flames in North Dakota for back-to-back battles with No. 4 Beavers
Traveling overnight Thursday morning to challenge longtime nemesis Minot State (N.D.) University this weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team, ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, hopes to ride momentum from this past weekend’s home sweep of No. 13 Niagara University and end the No. 4 Beavers’ nine-game winning streak in head-to-head battles.
Liberty News
Game Day: UMass
Liberty will close out a two-game road swing this weekend when the Flames travel to Amherst, Va., to face the Minutemen of UMass for the fifth year in a row. Live Stats (UMassathletics.com) Other Links:. Weather – Amherst, Mass. Official Kickoff:. 3:30 p.m. (EST) TV Coverage:. ESPN+. Play-By-Play Broadcaster:...
Liberty News
Parra Romero Earns Ranked Win Over Oregon’s No. 107 Leuscher
Liberty’s Maria Juliana Parra Romero earned a ranked win over Oregon’s No. 107 Sophie Leuscher on the fourth day of the ITA Women’s All-American Championships. Parra Romero’s victory over Leuscher, the first ranked win of her Liberty career, came in two sets, 6-3, 6-2 at Cary Tennis Park. The triumph was her fourth of the event. She is the first player in program history to win four matches at the ITA All-American Championships, a prestigious tournament featuring the best collegiate players.
Liberty News
Rowers gearing up for three regattas in fall semester with deepest roster in years
Liberty University’s crew team has 14 returning rowers and 17 newcomers this fall, many of whom discovered the program during a Cookies & Coffee event at the Hancock Welcome Center on Aug. 24, during Liberty’s “Welcome Week.”. “We started the year off with a little recruiting event...
Liberty News
McGhee Named ASUN Preseason POY, Flames Picked First in Both Polls
ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason Show, Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Liberty’s Darius McGhee has been named the 2022-23 ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. Meanwhile, the Flames were voted to finish first in both the ASUN Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll as well as the Preseason Men’s Basketball Media Poll.
Liberty News
Wilson and Worst Defeat No. 10-Ranked Doubles Team, Move On to Round of 16
Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst of the Liberty men’s tennis team continued their unprecedented run at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships, defeating the No. 10-ranked doubles team in the country on Tuesday evening in their first main draw match. Wilson and Worst squared off with Portland’s No. 10...
Liberty News
Lt. Governor of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears delivers faith-focused message at Liberty University
During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in Liberty University’s Vines Center, Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears brought a message of boldness, encouraging the student body to live in faith as they trust God, looking to the examples of Christians who walked before them for inspiration. Earle-Sears made headlines when...
