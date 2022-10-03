ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Gordon, Hess Claim ASUN XC Freshman of the Week Awards

After running well at Friday’s Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Liberty’s Ava Gordon and Jacob Hess have swept this week’s ASUN Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Freshman of the Week awards. Hess, who previously won this award on Sept. 21, joins Joe Spitzer (Oct. 2...
Liberty News

Liberty Closes Out Home Schedule Against Queens Sunday

Liberty will host Queens for the first time in program history on Sunday. The contest is the Lady Flames’ last home game of the regular season and the eighth ASUN match of the season. The Lady Flames lead the ASUN with a conference record of 5-0-1. The Lady Flames’...
Liberty News

No. 5 Flames in North Dakota for back-to-back battles with No. 4 Beavers

Traveling overnight Thursday morning to challenge longtime nemesis Minot State (N.D.) University this weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team, ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, hopes to ride momentum from this past weekend’s home sweep of No. 13 Niagara University and end the No. 4 Beavers’ nine-game winning streak in head-to-head battles.
Liberty News

Game Day: UMass

Liberty will close out a two-game road swing this weekend when the Flames travel to Amherst, Va., to face the Minutemen of UMass for the fifth year in a row. Live Stats (UMassathletics.com) Other Links:. Weather – Amherst, Mass. Official Kickoff:. 3:30 p.m. (EST) TV Coverage:. ESPN+. Play-By-Play Broadcaster:...
Liberty News

Parra Romero Earns Ranked Win Over Oregon’s No. 107 Leuscher

Liberty’s Maria Juliana Parra Romero earned a ranked win over Oregon’s No. 107 Sophie Leuscher on the fourth day of the ITA Women’s All-American Championships. Parra Romero’s victory over Leuscher, the first ranked win of her Liberty career, came in two sets, 6-3, 6-2 at Cary Tennis Park. The triumph was her fourth of the event. She is the first player in program history to win four matches at the ITA All-American Championships, a prestigious tournament featuring the best collegiate players.
Liberty News

McGhee Named ASUN Preseason POY, Flames Picked First in Both Polls

ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason Show, Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Liberty’s Darius McGhee has been named the 2022-23 ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. Meanwhile, the Flames were voted to finish first in both the ASUN Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll as well as the Preseason Men’s Basketball Media Poll.
Liberty News

Wilson and Worst Defeat No. 10-Ranked Doubles Team, Move On to Round of 16

Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst of the Liberty men’s tennis team continued their unprecedented run at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships, defeating the No. 10-ranked doubles team in the country on Tuesday evening in their first main draw match. Wilson and Worst squared off with Portland’s No. 10...
