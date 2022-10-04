ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi killer scheduled for execution Wednesday night

John Henry Ramirez — who killed a convenience store clerk in Corpus Christi in 2004 — is scheduled to be executed for a fourth, and likely final, time on Wednesday night. Ramirez, who was 20 at the time of the murder and a former Marine, had no prior criminal record when he encountered 46-year-old Pablo Castro after a three-day drug binge. Castro was taking the trash out at his job when Ramirez appeared. Drunk and high, Ramirez stabbed Castro 29 times and stole $1.25.
Incarnate Word Academy educators take part in Nobel Prize Teacher summit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three educators from Incarnate Word Academy are back on campus after a trip to Sweden. They were there to attend a Noble Prize Teacher Summit. The summit is an international teacher's conference that's held every fall in Stockholm. Students at Incarnate Word told 3NEWS just how much their teachers attending a summit like this, helps them in the classroom.
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
Health expert warns of increased flu activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A state website shows that Nueces County is now reporting an increase in flu activity, while the city of Corpus Christi's website, doesn’t mention it. It comes at a time when some health officials are also predicting a spike in COVID-19 cases for the...
TAMU-CC conference aims to brainstorm teacher retention solutions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As teacher shortages continue to limit schools' ability to educate, teachers are coming together to try and find solutions. "They're pulling in retired educators, retired superintendents, retired quality teachers to come in and give them, I think one of them called it thought partners?" Tejada-Delgado said. "Where they can have these conversations and talk about what's going on. And then talk about ways that they can mitigate those issues."
Texas State Aquarium receives donated ambulance from CCFD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is excited to announce they have a new way to transport animals who are in need of life saving care. After the aquarium approached the City of Corpus Christi a couple of months back about a need to transport heavy animals in a climate controlled vehicle. Following that, Corpus Christi Fire Department donated the ambulance.
Execution set for Texas inmate John Henry Ramirez, who fought prayer, touch rules

A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in 2004. Prosecutors said Castro was taking the trash out from the store in Corpus Christi when Ramirez robbed him of $1.25 and stabbed him 29 times.Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies; Ramirez and two women went on a crimes spree following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez fled...
