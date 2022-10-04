Read full article on original website
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
National Night Out in Corpus Christi
CCPD Detective Daniel Ramos held his own NNO event right on his front porch. He organized his event to create a bond between his neighbors and introduce them to his fellow badge wearing colleagues.
Calallen ISD mom says her Native American son was given ISS after trying to grow a tribal braid
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kristin Vanna said her family moved from Washington State last year and enrolled her 16-year-old son Phoenix at Calallen High School. Her son belongs to the Suquamish tribe, even though she said to some, he may not appear Native American. "We came down last year,...
Corpus Christi Pride Parade and Block Party puts the 'unity' in 'community' this Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Pride Parade and Block Party returns this weekend to much fanfare, glitz and glam!. Jonathan Swindle, President of Pride Corpus Christi, joined us live with the plans in place and what you can expect if you head out. The two-part event begins...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Corpus Christi killer scheduled for execution Wednesday night
John Henry Ramirez — who killed a convenience store clerk in Corpus Christi in 2004 — is scheduled to be executed for a fourth, and likely final, time on Wednesday night. Ramirez, who was 20 at the time of the murder and a former Marine, had no prior criminal record when he encountered 46-year-old Pablo Castro after a three-day drug binge. Castro was taking the trash out at his job when Ramirez appeared. Drunk and high, Ramirez stabbed Castro 29 times and stole $1.25.
John Henry Ramirez pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. after lethal injection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John Henry Ramirez, the man accused of killing a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004, was put to death Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. Before he died, he issued a statement. "I just want to say to...
Tejano Heritage Awards honor 3NEWS alumni Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS was able to reconnect with a familiar face as she was one of four recipients for the Tejano Heritage Awards out of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek has long been hailed as a 3NEWS legend. Her reporting and eventual anchoring graced the...
Del Mar College introduces $800 grant to help students pay for school
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is making it easier to pay for school in the Coastal Bend. A new grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, or HEERF II, allows the two-year college to provide $800 to students for a three hour course, textbooks and other needs.
Incarnate Word Academy educators take part in Nobel Prize Teacher summit
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three educators from Incarnate Word Academy are back on campus after a trip to Sweden. They were there to attend a Noble Prize Teacher Summit. The summit is an international teacher's conference that's held every fall in Stockholm. Students at Incarnate Word told 3NEWS just how much their teachers attending a summit like this, helps them in the classroom.
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
Families show support for Portland law enforcement during National Night Out
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One four-year-old boy from Portland, Texas got to see what it's like to be in the driver seat of a police cruiser. Although, he didn't care much for being in the back of one. The cruiser was opened to community members to check out during...
Veg out at 5th Annual Corpus Christi VegFest this Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veganism is the practice of abstaining from animal products and consuming only plant-based foods – otherwise known as "rabbit food." raddest food, say the foodie fans of VegFest, . "We're just trying to bring the best of all the worlds and combine it into...
John Henry Ramirez executed Wednesday for murdering Pablo Castro
John Henry Ramirez's pastor will pray over him with his hand on Ramirez's chest at the time of the execution on Wednesday evening.
KSAT 12
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
Health expert warns of increased flu activity
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A state website shows that Nueces County is now reporting an increase in flu activity, while the city of Corpus Christi's website, doesn’t mention it. It comes at a time when some health officials are also predicting a spike in COVID-19 cases for the...
TAMU-CC conference aims to brainstorm teacher retention solutions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As teacher shortages continue to limit schools' ability to educate, teachers are coming together to try and find solutions. "They're pulling in retired educators, retired superintendents, retired quality teachers to come in and give them, I think one of them called it thought partners?" Tejada-Delgado said. "Where they can have these conversations and talk about what's going on. And then talk about ways that they can mitigate those issues."
Texas State Aquarium receives donated ambulance from CCFD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is excited to announce they have a new way to transport animals who are in need of life saving care. After the aquarium approached the City of Corpus Christi a couple of months back about a need to transport heavy animals in a climate controlled vehicle. Following that, Corpus Christi Fire Department donated the ambulance.
Heart Walk aims to raise $485K for the American Heart Association
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Heart Association's Heart Walk will return to the Coastal Bend on Saturday. The 5K aims to bring the community together to get their hearts pumping, honor survivors, and raise life-saving funds. Their goal is to raise $485,000 this year. Anyone can sign up...
Execution set for Texas inmate John Henry Ramirez, who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in 2004. Prosecutors said Castro was taking the trash out from the store in Corpus Christi when Ramirez robbed him of $1.25 and stabbed him 29 times.Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies; Ramirez and two women went on a crimes spree following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez fled...
