The Liberal soccer team took both games over Garden City in 2022. Tuesday night, the Skins pulled out a 3-2 win over Garden City at Buffalo Stadium in Garden City. The Buffaloes took a 1-0 lead seven minutes in. Seth Michel scored on a free kick to tie the game with 1:15 left in the first half. Manny Ortuno scored on a PK after a hand ball that saved goal to take a 2-1 lead 14 minutes into the second half. Garden City tied it up at 2-2 on a free kick. Then with less than two minutes left, Giezi Gonzalez found Erick Garcia to take a 3-2 lead. Goal keeper Gael Ruvalcaba had several big saves in the last couple of minutes to secure the victory. Liberal is 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the WAC and Garden City is 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the WAC. Liberal plays at Hays on Thursday at 6:30. Their makeup game from last week against Hays will be at Redskin Field Saturday at 11:30.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO