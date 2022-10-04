Read full article on original website
Changes Coming To US 83 Resurfacing Project
This is the latest from the Kansas Department of Transportation to the resurfacing project along U.S. 83 in Seward County,. The traffic change will take place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The overpass bridge will be open to normal traffic. The contractor will relocate the traffic lights north of the...
Student disciplined after gun found in vehicle at Kan. high school
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 457 are investigating after a student had a gun in a vehicle at school. On Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department were notified of a social media post depicting a Garden City High School student with a firearm on campus. Officers learned...
Traffic Stop in Sublette Results in Arrests
On Saturday, October 1st at 05:30 pm, a traffic stop was conducted by the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department, just off of US Highway 56 near Jennie Ave. in Sublette. Luis Edwardo Gonzales and Ginger Marie Espinoza both of Santa Fe, New Mexico were arrested and charged with Possession of stolen property, Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant, Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted of person felony, Possession of marijuana and Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and multiple traffic infractions.
Firefighter injured in Garden City fire
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A firefighter is recovering after being injured in a fire in Garden City Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the Garden City Fire Department says it happened around 9:45 a.m. when crews were called to a home in the 900 block of 9th St. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke […]
14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
SCCC Foundation Party Auction hits record high, raising nearly $97,000
LIBERAL, Kan. —The numbers are in, and it’s official: the 2022 SCCC Foundation Party Auction raised a record amount, nearly $97,000 for student scholarships and programs. SCCC Chief Development Officer and Associate Director of Annual Giving & Alumni Engagement Sarah Thompson reported that the 28th annual event was a huge success.
Guymon Schools Go on Lockdown
Monday morning at approximately 9:51 am, Officers of the Guymon Police Department were dispatched to the area of Price Blvd. and 21st for a male subject seen walking with a possible assault rifle. Due to the close proximity of some of Guymon’s schools, the schools went on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Upon arrival to the area, officers were able to make contact with a juvenile male and determined that the juvenile male was reported to be seen carrying the weapon. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and is currently still under investigation. The schools are no longer on lockdown and are to resume as normal.
Garden City firefighter treated and released after single story structure fire
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 9:44 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, fire personnel observed a single-story residence with heavy smoke coming from the structure. Crews made entry into east side of the structure for fire attack. The fire was deemed under control at approximately 11:10 a.m.
Mother sues Kansas community college where her son died after football practice
The mother of a 19-year-old football lineman from Louisiana alleges in a federal lawsuit that her son’s civil rights were violated when he died following a grueling summer preseason workout at Fort Scott Community College. Tirrell Williams died in August 2021 after the team was made to run sprints...
Larry Warren Parker
Larry Warren Parker, 73, of Tyrone, OK passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 1, 1949 to Edwin and Dorothy (Scott) Parker at Tulsa, OK. On April 13, 2007 he married Merriloy Duncan at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, NV.
Erika J. Soto-Zapata Ramirez
Erika J. Soto-Zapata Ramirez, age 37, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, Kansas. She was born September 4, 1985, in Dr. Arroyo NL Mexico, the daughter of Juan Luis Soto and Alma Rosa Zapata. Erika grew up in Mexico. After graduating from high school,...
Seward Bounces Back with Win at Dodge City
DODGE CITY, Kan. – Seward County Community College defeats Dodge City Community College 3-1 on Monday night. The recently ranked No. 15 Lady Saint went on to win the first two sets 25-16, 25-17 but fell in the third set 25-16 and closed out the match with a 25-20 fourth set victory. With the victory, the Lady Saints improve to 18-5 on the season and 8-1 in the KJCCC.
Zola Marie Kessler
Zola Marie Kessler, age 84, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at her home in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on October 6, 1937, the daughter of Jack and Della (Drake) Carruth in Ralston, Oklahoma. Zola graduated high school in 1955 from Blackwell, Oklahoma. On December 14, 1957, she was united...
Patricia Katherine “Pat” Hibler
Patricia Katherine “Pat” Hibler, 83, of Liberal, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center. She was born on November 19, 1938, to Frank and Lillian (Wilson) Friesen at Ogden, UT. Pat worked many years as a Dispatcher for Seward County Sheriff Dept. She enjoyed...
Erick Garcia is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal junior striker Erick Garcia is this week’s Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Garcia struck home the winning goal Tuesday night in Liberal’s 3-2 win at Garden City. Garcia has a team leading five goals and three assists for the 5-3 Redskins who are 2-1 in the WAC. Garcia and the Redskins travel to Hays on Thursday to play the 6-4 Indians. The Skins host Hays Saturday morning at 11:30 at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex.
Redskins Win at Garden City for Series Sweep
The Liberal soccer team took both games over Garden City in 2022. Tuesday night, the Skins pulled out a 3-2 win over Garden City at Buffalo Stadium in Garden City. The Buffaloes took a 1-0 lead seven minutes in. Seth Michel scored on a free kick to tie the game with 1:15 left in the first half. Manny Ortuno scored on a PK after a hand ball that saved goal to take a 2-1 lead 14 minutes into the second half. Garden City tied it up at 2-2 on a free kick. Then with less than two minutes left, Giezi Gonzalez found Erick Garcia to take a 3-2 lead. Goal keeper Gael Ruvalcaba had several big saves in the last couple of minutes to secure the victory. Liberal is 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the WAC and Garden City is 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the WAC. Liberal plays at Hays on Thursday at 6:30. Their makeup game from last week against Hays will be at Redskin Field Saturday at 11:30.
Liberal Caps Off Senior Night with 12th Straight Win
Liberal’s volleyball team has strung together 12 wins in a row. Liberal knocked off Scott City Tuesday afternoon before defeating Holcomb in the night cap. Senior recognition took place in between matches. But LHS will host the WAC and is in strong position to host sub state too. The Lady Red knocked off Scott City 25-18, 25-19. Liberal held off Holcomb 25-17, 25-23. Liberal is 21-7 while Scott City is 8-20 and Holcomb is 22-7. Liberal goes to Garden City for a dual on Tuesday.
