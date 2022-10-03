ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People

You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Which Building Is The Tallest In Rochester, Minnesota?

Construction projects are all OVER Minnesota's Med City these days, and the downtown skyline continues to change. So just which buildings are the tallest here in Rochester right now?. It was several years ago Mayo Clinic made this announcement that said they're planning on adding 11 new stories to the...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Candidates For Rochester Mayor Differ on City’s Pace of Change

Early voting has already begun, and voters will soon be asked to go to the polls to cast their ballots for a wide range of elected positions, including Rochester's Mayor. Current Mayor Kim Norton is seeking a second term in office and is being challenged by Rochester businessman Britt Noser. Both candidates recently appeared on News Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM during the Rochester Today Show with Andy Brownell.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Your Chance To Run An Excavator Or Bulldozer Is This Weekend In Minnesota

If you are making plans for this weekend, you might want to do something EXTREME! If you've got kids that like big machines, or maybe you've always secretly wanted to drive an excavator or bulldozer your chance to do that is this weekend. One Minnesota company that specializes in the big 'toys' is having an event this Saturday that could put you in the literal driver's seat of one of those dream machines!
HASTINGS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Freeze Warning Issued for Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The warning takes effect at 1 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. Saturday.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

How to Rent Someone’s Yard in Rochester for Your Dog

Dogs need lots of exercises, some more than others. They need play time, plenty of walks, and ideally a place to run around off-leash. But sometimes the latter just isn't possible. That's why there's a way you can rent out someone's yard in Rochester, MN and around SE Minnesota for your dog(s) to run around.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Winona State to Receive Democracy Cup

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Winona State University (WSU) has been awarded the Democracy Cup for 2020. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says WSU led all four-year public state universities for voter turnout in the 2020 election with nearly 74% of students casting ballots. The University of Minnesota saw the highest turnout of the state’s four-year public universities with 80% of students voting in the 2020 election.
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
PINE ISLAND, MN
1520 The Ticket

Top 5 Spots in Rochester For An Amazing Taco

We have been preparing our whole lives for this exact moment! Today is National Taco Day AND it is a Taco Tuesday so...you are welcome, you can eat tacos all day today. Now, the best place to grab a really amazing taco in Rochester, Minnesota is probably your next question, and if it is, I asked around and found some of the top spots for a delicious taco.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Bernie Sanders to Campaign For Keith Ellison in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Former presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at an event in Rochester later this week. The progressive Vermont Senator will be campaigning on behalf of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at three rallies in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday. The Rochester event will take place Friday morning at the Rochester Regional Sports Center at the RCTC campus. The doors are scheduled to open at 9 AM.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)

One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
KENOSHA, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
ROCHESTER, MN
