FOX 11 and 41
Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
Yakima Health District upgrades crosswalk to increase community safety
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Building Resilient Inclusive Communities (BRIC) program has been working with state health departments to address health risk factors like food security and safe physical activity access, according to the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, who took part in implementing the program, along with multiple divisions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. – UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original...
Pasco School District earns 15th National award for School, Family, and Community Partnerships
Pasco, Wash. – The Pasco School District has earned a 2022 Partnership District Award from the National Network of Partnership Schools (NNPS) at Johns Hopkins for the fifteenth year. NNPS requires evidence of key program components including teamwork, clear goals, well-designed and well-implemented plans, direct facilitation of school-based Action...
Multi-car crash backs up traffic around I-82 and Yakitat Road
BENTON CITY, Wash. – Traffic is backed up around I-82 Milepost 98 near Yakitat Road following a collision involving multiple cars. At least one of the vehicles is commercial, according to Washington State Patrol. One of the cars involved is blocking one lane of traffic, according to WSP. There...
Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community
In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community. In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest.
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
Kennewick Safeway to close in Nov.
KENNEWICK, Wash. – An employee at the Safeway on 2825 W Kennewick Avenue has confirmed the store will permanently close on November 1, 2022. Nothing has been confirmed to replace Safeway in the building. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report...
A bittersweet birthday: As Lucian Munguia’s turns five, his family asked for extra support during a candlelight vigil
YAKIMA, Wash. — At least 100 people came together to honor Lucian Munguia’s fifth birthday at Sarg Hubbard Park Wednesday night. Family friends and community members stood with the family and heard their cry for help. “Lift him up Lord, wrap your arms around him, remind him he’s...
Local movie ‘All Sorts’ available on streaming services
GRANGER, Wash. – A critically-acclaimed movie made in Washington by a Granger resident, “All Sorts,” will be available on multiple streaming platforms October 5 following a six-month theatrical tour. The quirky, office comedy with a magical twist is writer-director J. Rick Castañeda’s second feature film, inspired by his time working in a law office.
Why you should pick pumpkins sooner than later this October
UNION GAP, Wash. — Owners of the Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch bought 30 percent more pumpkins this year but may still run out by Oct. 15th. The cooler and damper spring started pumpkin season late, which means fewer pumpkins ready in time for Halloween. “So definitely...
