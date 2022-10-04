HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Edward Caban is the only Puerto Rican to hold the position of First Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Edward Caban is the first Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Police Department. He is the highest ranking Hispanic in the department, the highest ranking of Puerto Rican heritage.

“It’s not lost on me the fact that I made my position on the backs of so many before me,” Caban told 1010 WINS.

Caban began his career with the NYPD in 1991 on patrol in the South Bronx. He was able to quickly move through the ranks, claiming the title of Sergeant by 1994. Soon after, in 1999, Caban was promoted to Lieutenant after several supervisory assignments in the Bronx and northern Manhattan.

The veteran officer is continuing to build on the legacy of his father, Juan Caban, who served as an NYC Transit Police Detective as well as the President of the Transit Police Hispanic Society.

“He fought for Hispanics, not only to get on the job, he fought for them to get the assignments, he fought for them to get promotions,” Caban explained.

In 2005, Caban became a Captain and was the Executive Officer of East Harlem’s 23rd Precinct before becoming Commanding Officer of the 25th precinct a year later.

“They knew that they seen someone that they knew understood them and could help them with their issues and their concern,” Caban said of his time in East Harlem.

After becoming Deputy Inspector in 2008, Caban went onto to serve as Adjunct of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, later becoming an Inspector in 2015.

Caban is now the NYPD’s second in command and his role includes a broad range of duties including policy development, personnel management and training. He was honored this year by the NYPD as a “Man of the Year” and continues to make sure Latinos are represented both within the department and outside of it.