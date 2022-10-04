Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Reminds Older Pennsylvanians of Upcoming 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Period, Free Insurance Counseling Available through PA MEDI
Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding older Pennsylvanians and Medicare beneficiaries of the annual open enrollment period that begins Saturday, October 15, 2022 and ends Monday, December 7, 2022. Any new coverage selected, or changes made to existing benefits, takes effect January 1, 2023. During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reaches record high
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high. The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.
Pennsylvania Small Business Loans Just Got Easier To Obtain
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives recently passed a bill to modernize Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) low-interest loans and lines of credit for businesses looking to expand or invest in the Commonwealth.
penncapital-star.com
Millions of Pennsylvanians eligible for federal student loan relief, Wolf admin says
Applications for student loan forgiveness for eligible borrowers will be made available this month. According to the Wolf administration, as many as 1.7 million Pennsylvanians could be eligible for student debt relief. The plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Governor Race: How the polls have trended for Josh Shapiro & Doug Mastriano
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Governor race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf features two candidates who have been separated by a wide margin in most polling. A WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released in late September shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. That trend has carried through most of the primary with most polls showing Shapiro leading by at least 10 points.
clsphila.org
Good News! More People Can Get SNAP (Food Stamps)!
Starting October 2022, Pennsylvania has increased the income limit to qualify for SNAP (food stamps). If you were denied before, you might qualify now! Please see the chart at right for the new income limits by household size. If your monthly income is below these limits, you may qualify for SNAP.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
Fetterman, Mastriano, Oz and Shapiro invited to Pa. Chamber forum, but only 2 showed up
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry hosted a candidate’s forum this week and invited John Fetterman, Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and Josh Shapiro, but only one major party candidate from each of the races showed up.
echo-pilot.com
2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.
Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour
Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month in Pennsylvania
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.
Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pennsylvania state lawmakers act soon
Supporters say the bill will allow medical providers to spend more time on care rather than fighting with insurance companies, but time is running out to pass it before the session ends. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
Pennsylvania's gross wine and spirits sales top $3 billion for first time
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's gross wine and spirits sales for the fiscal year topped $3 billion for the first time.The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board released unaudited financial results for the 2021-22 fiscal year on Wednesday, reporting a record net income of over $333 million, 25% more than last year. The board cited decreased overall operating expenses and reductions in long-term liabilities for the increase in net income.State and local governments and other beneficiaries will get more than $839 million. Contributions to the General Fund, which finances schools, health and human services programs and law enforcement, totaled over $786 million.
John Fetterman Supports the Confiscation of Your Guns: Opinion
John Fetterman, a Democrat running for US Senate in Pennsylvania, supports the seizure of firearms. Do you agree with him?. For those who are unaware, Fetterman once threatened an unarmed and defenseless black jogger by pointing a shotgun at him. Back in 2013, Fetterman gave pursuit to a black man who was "jogging" down the street. Based on Fetterman's observations, he concluded that the individual was engaged in the shootings that plagued his community.
lebtown.com
Pa. election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment
HARRISBURG — In Pennsylvania, it’s usually not a question of whether a statewide candidate is supportive of the oil and gas industry but to what extent. That’s the case for the leading candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, who will face off this November.
Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes
After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania City Among Most Affordable Housing Markets in America
Housing costs are coming down a bit, largely because interest rates have been on the rise all year, but it’s still a pretty expensive time to purchase a home. If you’re looking to purchase a house, as it turns out, one Pennsylvania city has been ranked among the hottest housing markets in the U.S. The reason it’s so hot, according to the report, is because they are more affordable than many other areas of the country.
In Braddock, John Fetterman’s record on crime is more complex than political ads would have you believe
When it comes to criminal justice, the race for Pennsylvania’s seat in the United States Senate could be the most consequential race in the country. With the Senate currently evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, whichever party wins in November will control the confirmation process for federal judges for at least the next two years. And whoever controls the Senate will decide what kinds of crime bills come up for a vote.
