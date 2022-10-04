photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO