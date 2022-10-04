ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alba, TX

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Animal Shelter offers free adoptions for October with donation

TYLER, Texas — Parents: If you want to make Christmas come early for your child while letting them help another child in need, then here's your chance. The Tyler Animal Shelter will be waiving costs of adoption during the month of October in exchange for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
TYLER, TX
Caldwell Zoo hosts NICU family reunion

TYLER, Texas — It’s hard not to have a smile on your face among so much love. Tyler's Caldwell Zoo hosted a NICU family reunion event Sunday, filled with faces of triumph after so many setbacks. “I cried every day because I'm like, 'what did I do?''" said...
TYLER, TX
Alba, TX
Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit

TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
LONGVIEW, TX
Missing 65-year-old Longview man found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man who was reported missing Monday has returned home safely, officials said late Tuesday night. Donald Wayne Bandy, 65, had last been seen on Oct. 3 on North Eastman Rd. and George Richey in his black Cadillac SUV. Longview police later reported he was...
LONGVIEW, TX
Heartisans Marketplace in Longview develops housing project

LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to serving those in need, the Heartisans Marketplace in Longview, illustrates that with the services they offer to underserved women. The faith-based organization is now in the works to add housing to its list of services, which will consist of eight cottages. “It’s...
LONGVIEW, TX
City of New London issues boil water notice for all customers

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The City of New London has issued a boil water notice for all customers. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a fiber boring contractor damaged the water main and it's in the process of getting repaired. "Please boil water before any consumption...
NEW LONDON, TX
Bullard High pampers pups through dog grooming

BULLARD, Texas — Imagine getting to spend two class periods a day giving dogs the ultimate spa experience. That's what Bullard High School is doing with 'Shampoochies', a student-run dog grooming service through the district's small animal management program. Students in the program gain experience and learn how to...
BULLARD, TX
