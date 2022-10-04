Read full article on original website
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
Tyler Animal Shelter offers free adoptions for October with donation
TYLER, Texas — Parents: If you want to make Christmas come early for your child while letting them help another child in need, then here's your chance. The Tyler Animal Shelter will be waiving costs of adoption during the month of October in exchange for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
East Texas church offers program for immigrants to learn English as second language
TYLER, Texas — Since 2016, Grace Español, a branch of Grace Community Church in Tyler, has offered East Texans a free opportunity that can lead to better jobs and higher education: learning English as a second language. English as a Second Language classes are held every Monday from...
Caldwell Zoo hosts NICU family reunion
TYLER, Texas — It’s hard not to have a smile on your face among so much love. Tyler's Caldwell Zoo hosted a NICU family reunion event Sunday, filled with faces of triumph after so many setbacks. “I cried every day because I'm like, 'what did I do?''" said...
Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit
TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
National Night Out comes back to Tyler for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic
TYLER, Texas — National Night Out is a renewed chance for members of local law enforcement to create bonds with the people they serve. Several cities across East Texas participated Tuesday night. In Tyler, a sense of togetherness filled the air as families started showing up at the Tyler...
Missing 65-year-old Longview man found safe
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man who was reported missing Monday has returned home safely, officials said late Tuesday night. Donald Wayne Bandy, 65, had last been seen on Oct. 3 on North Eastman Rd. and George Richey in his black Cadillac SUV. Longview police later reported he was...
Heartisans Marketplace in Longview develops housing project
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to serving those in need, the Heartisans Marketplace in Longview, illustrates that with the services they offer to underserved women. The faith-based organization is now in the works to add housing to its list of services, which will consist of eight cottages. “It’s...
East Texas disaster relief organizations prepare to provide aid to Hurricane Ian victims
TYLER, Texas — The devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian has left hundreds of thousands without power, food, water and destroyed countless homes. Three faith-based organizations from East Texas are joining in on the relief efforts. “Whenever I see something tragic like this happening, I just think that could be...
City of New London issues boil water notice for all customers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The City of New London has issued a boil water notice for all customers. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a fiber boring contractor damaged the water main and it's in the process of getting repaired. "Please boil water before any consumption...
Police: Intoxicated man injures Gun Barrel City officers, firefighters outside hotel
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Two Gun Barrel City police officers and two firefighters were injured Saturday afternoon after officials say an intoxicated man assaulted them at the back of a hotel. Officers responded to the America's Best Inn and Suites for a report of a suspicious person trying...
POLICE: Person on motorized wheelchair struck, killed in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A person riding a motorized wheelchair is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Cotton St. in Longview early Tuesday morning. Longview Police Department spokesperson Brandon Thornton says the person was hit by a passenger vehicle in the 2400 block of E. Cotton St. around 5 a.m.
Officials: Avoid MLK and East Birdsong in Longview due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department are directing traffic on Martin Luther King and East Birdsong in Longview due to a crash. According to a LPD's Facebook post, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD is asking drivers to avoid this area and seek another route. CBS19 will...
East Texas teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for manslaughter after hitting vehicle while trying to 'scare' woman
CANTON, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video was produced in Dec. 2021. A Van Zandt County teen who recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Pine Tree High student accused of threatening others with gun arrested
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Pine Tree High School student was arrested Monday afternoon after officials say they threatened other students with a gun. According to Longview police, an officer responded to the high school campus and after an investigation determined the student had made threats of violence toward the campus.
Salvation Army of Tyler captain among crew to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
FLORIDA, USA — As Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday, Salvation Army of Tyler Capt. Jeremy Walker is among the crews on their way to provide meals and prayers to those impacted by the massive Category 4 storm. Walker said Wednesday the Texas team is heading from a...
Nacogdoches man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend arrested
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death Monday night has been arrested in Longview. James Edward Harris, 60, was found in Longview Tuesday and arrested in connection with the death of Rose Catherine Garner, 60, of Nacogdoches. Police said officers are in the...
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
Bullard High pampers pups through dog grooming
BULLARD, Texas — Imagine getting to spend two class periods a day giving dogs the ultimate spa experience. That's what Bullard High School is doing with 'Shampoochies', a student-run dog grooming service through the district's small animal management program. Students in the program gain experience and learn how to...
