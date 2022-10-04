ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Settlement reached in fatal police shooting lawsuit

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City Council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a $725,000 settlement in the police shooting of a father who was experiencing a mental health crisis in April 2020. William Abbe, 50, was shot and killed by three Vancouver police officers. The shooting was deemed lawful and...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver middle school employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after being notified by the Vancouver Public Schools of a possible voyeurism incident involving an employee. CCSO said Wednesday, the employee allegedly recorded girls in the Alki Middle School locker rooms. Staff at Vancouver Public Schools reported...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

$40K awarded to woman injured by Portland police at protests

PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury on Tuesday awarded $40,000 to a woman who sued the city of Portland, Oregon, over police use of force at a 2020 protest against police brutality, agreeing police used unreasonable force against her and committed battery. Erin Wenzel sued the city for assault, battery...
PORTLAND, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Police Block Roads In Lloyd District After Sheriff’s Deputy Is Shot

On Wednesday, a deputy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened fire, injuring one person, causing the closure of a section of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center for an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau. Police have revealed no details regarding the wounded person’s health or...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Suspects in Hillsboro shooting booked for attempted murder, identified as teenagers

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The suspects involved in a shooting in Hillsboro on Tuesday have been identified by police as teenagers. According to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. outside in the area near Northeast 106th and Northeast Cornell. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his shoulder.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 114 won’t work

Measure 114 is a lunkhead idea. It’s right up there with making small amounts of illicit drugs legal. It doesn’t work. Upstanding citizens who want guns for recreation or self defense will go through the background check, get a permit, get the safety training and jump through all the legal hoops. Meanwhile, criminals get weapons on the black market, steal them or get puny jail time and are back on the street.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Hillsboro shooting injures 1 man, 4 suspects arrested

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One man was hospitalized after sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder on Tuesday, according to Hillsboro police. On Tuesday at around 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of gun shots fired in the area of Northeast 106th Avenue between Evergreen Parkway and Cornell Road in Hillsboro, according to a police news release.
HILLSBORO, OR
thereflector.com

Woman arrested in Hockinson after multiple hit-and-runs

A Portland woman faces charges of driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle after she crossed the state line and hit multiple cars, police say. On Sept. 26, Erika McClung, 29, made her first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on a count of DUI and one of possession of a stolen vehicle. McClung is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 4.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
