Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Case of Portland home intruder suspect Terri Zinzer highlights the challenge of civil commitment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Terri Zinzer is a homeless woman who suffers from some form of mental illness. She's been repeatedly accused of committing crimes over the last few years, landing her in and out of the Oregon justice system like a revolving door. Troubling though Zinzer's case may be...
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
Settlement reached in fatal police shooting lawsuit
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City Council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a $725,000 settlement in the police shooting of a father who was experiencing a mental health crisis in April 2020. William Abbe, 50, was shot and killed by three Vancouver police officers. The shooting was deemed lawful and...
krcrtv.com
Family of victim in brutal attack claims police are neglecting case because she's homeless
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — When you meet Sophia Scrafford, it's difficult not to wince at the wounds on her forehead and skull. They're a constant reminder of what she's been through over the last four months and her life after a horrific attack. But if you ask Scrafford about...
KGW
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Clark County, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
School employee involved in voyeurism incident in Vancouver, sheriff's office says
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Public Schools notified the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday of an alleged voyeurism incident involving an employee of the district, according to the sheriff's office. The staff member allegedly videotaped female students in the Alki Middle School locker rooms. When made aware of the...
kptv.com
Vancouver middle school employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after being notified by the Vancouver Public Schools of a possible voyeurism incident involving an employee. CCSO said Wednesday, the employee allegedly recorded girls in the Alki Middle School locker rooms. Staff at Vancouver Public Schools reported...
$40K awarded to woman injured by Portland police at protests
PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury on Tuesday awarded $40,000 to a woman who sued the city of Portland, Oregon, over police use of force at a 2020 protest against police brutality, agreeing police used unreasonable force against her and committed battery. Erin Wenzel sued the city for assault, battery...
One person injured after deputy fires at suspect in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police descended on Northeast Grand Avenue in Portland's Lloyd District on Wednesday after at least one deputy with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office opened fire at a suspect, an incident that came to cover three separate crime scenes. An officer with the Portland Police Bureau told...
californiaexaminer.net
Police Block Roads In Lloyd District After Sheriff’s Deputy Is Shot
On Wednesday, a deputy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened fire, injuring one person, causing the closure of a section of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center for an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau. Police have revealed no details regarding the wounded person’s health or...
Accused Portland killer on loose despite arrest warrant
A former girlfriend of a man shot to death in Portland remains at large nearly 2 months after an arrest warrant was issued.
KGW
Police investigating three separate crime scenes that are connected in the Lloyd District
The crime scenes involved two separate car crashes and a sheriff's deputy shooting someone. The person survived and is currently at the hospital.
kptv.com
Suspects in Hillsboro shooting booked for attempted murder, identified as teenagers
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The suspects involved in a shooting in Hillsboro on Tuesday have been identified by police as teenagers. According to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. outside in the area near Northeast 106th and Northeast Cornell. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his shoulder.
Readers respond: Measure 114 won’t work
Measure 114 is a lunkhead idea. It’s right up there with making small amounts of illicit drugs legal. It doesn’t work. Upstanding citizens who want guns for recreation or self defense will go through the background check, get a permit, get the safety training and jump through all the legal hoops. Meanwhile, criminals get weapons on the black market, steal them or get puny jail time and are back on the street.
Hillsboro shooting injures 1 man, 4 suspects arrested
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One man was hospitalized after sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder on Tuesday, according to Hillsboro police. On Tuesday at around 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of gun shots fired in the area of Northeast 106th Avenue between Evergreen Parkway and Cornell Road in Hillsboro, according to a police news release.
KXL
Jury Finds Portland Police Liable During 2020 Protests: What Does It Mean For Future Lawsuits?
Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Portland, Ore. – A jury has awarded more than $40,000 to a woman who...
thereflector.com
Woman arrested in Hockinson after multiple hit-and-runs
A Portland woman faces charges of driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle after she crossed the state line and hit multiple cars, police say. On Sept. 26, Erika McClung, 29, made her first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on a count of DUI and one of possession of a stolen vehicle. McClung is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 4.
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
3 accused in weekend Portland homicides arraigned
Three people facing charges for separate homicides in Portland over the weekend made their first court appearance Monday afternoon.
WWEEK
New Emails Show Diego Hernandez Received an Investigative Report Only After a Cry of Distress
Previously unreported emails cast new light on a long-running investigation into whether gubernatorial candidate and former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) unfairly punished a fellow Democrat, former state Rep. Diego Hernandez, for refusing to vote with her on a 2019 bill that cut public employee benefits. “She personally and politically...
KGW
