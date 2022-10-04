Measure 114 is a lunkhead idea. It’s right up there with making small amounts of illicit drugs legal. It doesn’t work. Upstanding citizens who want guns for recreation or self defense will go through the background check, get a permit, get the safety training and jump through all the legal hoops. Meanwhile, criminals get weapons on the black market, steal them or get puny jail time and are back on the street.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO