Houseplants can fill our homes with nature without being overwhelming. But sometimes, what you hope will make you feel calm and comfortable ends up making you wheeze. There’s no getting around it: the bits of greenery we place, plant, and hang around our living areas tend to coexist with potentially unpleasant fungi. Not everyone is affected by these uninvited guests, but those who are know the fungi that can live in and around houseplants can trigger allergies, cause infections, and may even be poisonous to pets and curious toddlers. Don’t throw out your plants just yet, though, because there are basic precautions you can take to mitigate the already low risk that houseplant molds will disrupt your daily life.

GARDENING ・ 19 DAYS AGO