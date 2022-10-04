Read full article on original website
Bird flu spreads to Southern California, infecting chickens, wild birds and other animals
A highly infectious bird flu that has felled millions of birds globally is in California. Experts worry it could affect our food supply.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
‘Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a Wednesday night news conference. Warnke said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker tending to an almond orchard in a remote area near the town of Dos Palos, about 20 miles south of Merced where the family was kidnapped on Monday. He said he believed the family was killed before their relatives reported them missing Monday.
Wild Birds in North America Are Dying Like Never Before
This article was originally published in High Country News. The July 5 trip was routine: From the deck of an airboat, two wildlife biologists scanned the cattail marsh—one of many seasonal wetlands in the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge—on their weekly lookout for sick or dead birds. In the summer months, avian botulism is a major concern in California’s Central Valley, and removing carcasses can stem its spread. But this year, there was added worry: A new and devastating strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been creeping west across the continent since December 2021, affecting millions of poultry and countless wild birds.
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
NYC man facing possible 20-year sentence for smuggling pythons in pants
ALBANY, N.Y. — A Queens, New York, man was charged Tuesday with smuggling three Burmese pythons into the United States by stuffing them in his pants. Calvin Bautista, 36, is accused of bringing the hidden snakes on a bus that crossed into northern New York from Canada at the Champlain port of entry on July 15, 2018.
After Ian, Florida island residents return to assess damage
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast barrier islands were returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian to their homes and businesses on Thursday, despite limited access to some areas. Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded a contract to begin repairs on the Sanibel Island causeway...
Inside the world’s largest chile pepper farm, found in N.J., of course
The world’s largest chile pepper farm — 500-plus varieties and counting — is located on a winding back road in Hunterdon County. Yes, New Jersey, which might be the last place in the world you’d look for it. “Cross Country Nurseries Chile Pepper Plants” reads the...
Here Are Five Ways to Slow the Ripening Process and Banish Brown Bananas
You meant well when you tossed that bunch of bright yellow bananas into your shopping cart. Alas, there were no green ones available, so you grabbed what was there. But you already knew: Waking up to a brown(ing) bunch on the counter was inevitable. Bananas on borrowed time! It's true, keeping bananas fresh is no easy task.
Learn 100 Valley Birds #8: Northern Flicker
We’re always excited to post another in Jim Gain’s “Learn 100 Valley Birds” series. See more of Jim’s excursions into nature at Reflections of the Natural World. Number 8 in our series, and number 13 overall, the Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus) is a medium-sized bird of the woodpecker family. It is native to most of North America, parts of Central America, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands, and is one of the few woodpecker species that migrate. Here in the San Joaquin Valley, the Northern Flicker is a common year-round resident.
A bit of care can keep your houseplants from sheltering harmful mold
Houseplants can fill our homes with nature without being overwhelming. But sometimes, what you hope will make you feel calm and comfortable ends up making you wheeze. There’s no getting around it: the bits of greenery we place, plant, and hang around our living areas tend to coexist with potentially unpleasant fungi. Not everyone is affected by these uninvited guests, but those who are know the fungi that can live in and around houseplants can trigger allergies, cause infections, and may even be poisonous to pets and curious toddlers. Don’t throw out your plants just yet, though, because there are basic precautions you can take to mitigate the already low risk that houseplant molds will disrupt your daily life.
Thanksgiving prices rising after bird-flu kills millions of turkeys
It's barely October but Anaheim chef Frank Garcia is worried about getting enough turkeys for his annual Thanksgiving feast. "They don't have them," Garcia said. "They don't have turkeys."A deadly bird flu has decimated the turkey supply and has driven prices up to levels never seen before. Poultry experts said that getting the right size turkey is going to be challenging after millions of the Thanksgiving staple died because of the bird flu. "A 16-pound, your typical turkey that you would buy in your grocery store, it's about 40 cents more per pound more this year than last year which is already...
