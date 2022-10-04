ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
The Associated Press

‘Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a Wednesday night news conference. Warnke said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker tending to an almond orchard in a remote area near the town of Dos Palos, about 20 miles south of Merced where the family was kidnapped on Monday. He said he believed the family was killed before their relatives reported them missing Monday.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Atlantic

Wild Birds in North America Are Dying Like Never Before

This article was originally published in High Country News. The July 5 trip was routine: From the deck of an airboat, two wildlife biologists scanned the cattail marsh—one of many seasonal wetlands in the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge—on their weekly lookout for sick or dead birds. In the summer months, avian botulism is a major concern in California’s Central Valley, and removing carcasses can stem its spread. But this year, there was added worry: A new and devastating strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been creeping west across the continent since December 2021, affecting millions of poultry and countless wild birds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
California State
BHG

How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own

After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
GARDENING
The Valley Citizen

Learn 100 Valley Birds #8: Northern Flicker

We’re always excited to post another in Jim Gain’s “Learn 100 Valley Birds” series. See more of Jim’s excursions into nature at Reflections of the Natural World. Number 8 in our series, and number 13 overall, the Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus) is a medium-sized bird of the woodpecker family. It is native to most of North America, parts of Central America, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands, and is one of the few woodpecker species that migrate. Here in the San Joaquin Valley, the Northern Flicker is a common year-round resident.
ANIMALS
Popular Science

A bit of care can keep your houseplants from sheltering harmful mold

Houseplants can fill our homes with nature without being overwhelming. But sometimes, what you hope will make you feel calm and comfortable ends up making you wheeze. There’s no getting around it: the bits of greenery we place, plant, and hang around our living areas tend to coexist with potentially unpleasant fungi. Not everyone is affected by these uninvited guests, but those who are know the fungi that can live in and around houseplants can trigger allergies, cause infections, and may even be poisonous to pets and curious toddlers. Don’t throw out your plants just yet, though, because there are basic precautions you can take to mitigate the already low risk that houseplant molds will disrupt your daily life.
GARDENING
CBS LA

Thanksgiving prices rising after bird-flu kills millions of turkeys

It's barely October but Anaheim chef Frank Garcia is worried about getting enough turkeys for his annual Thanksgiving feast. "They don't have them," Garcia said. "They don't have turkeys."A deadly bird flu has decimated the turkey supply and has driven prices up to levels never seen before. Poultry experts said that getting the right size turkey is going to be challenging after millions of the Thanksgiving staple died because of the bird flu. "A 16-pound, your typical turkey that you would buy in your grocery store, it's about 40 cents more per pound more this year than last year which is already...
ANAHEIM, CA

