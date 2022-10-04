ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative

Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
WWD

Poshmark Going Private in $1.2 Billion Deal With South Korea’s Naver

It was a quick turn and a big come down on Wall Street for Poshmark, which agreed to a $1.2 billion buyout from Naver, South Korea’s largest internet company.   The social selling platform led the fashion rush to the public markets last year with a January IPO that gave the company a market capitalization of more than $7.4 billion on its opening day. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere But that was a different world.  When Poshmark went public, the COVID-19 pandemic was still keeping people close to...
The Associated Press

Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fortune

China’s millennials and Gen Z are falling out of love with consumerism and fueling a new ‘frugal living’ social media movement as reality bites

People walk in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Chengdu, China, on August 17, 2022. On Douban, a Chinese website that provides information related to current events, music, and more, young Chinese are flocking to groups that offer money-saving tips. One group, named “Crazy Money Savers,” which has over 600,000 subscribers, encourages members to shun takeout and bubble tea, and advises them to delete popular e-commerce apps like Alibaba and Pinduoduo.
CBS New York

Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street

NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
CoinDesk

Do Kwon's Passport Set to Be 'Invalidated' by South Korea; Warner Music Group's Web3 Push

This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a public notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would invalidate Terra creator Do Kwon's passport, advancing a move the government first said it was considering last month. Plus, a closer look at how Warner Music Group plans to expand its Web3 strategy.
PYMNTS

Global Blue Acquires Majority Stake in Shipup, Expands Post-Purchase Tech

Switzerland-based retail technology and payments company Global Blue has acquired a majority stake in post-purchase technology provider Shipup. This investment adds to Global Blue’s mission of building an ecosystem of post-purchase technologies for retailers, and follows its acquisitions of eCommerce returns provider ZigZag Global and digital receipt technology provider Yocuda, Global Blue said Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a press release.
PYMNTS

Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters

Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
PYMNTS

Google Announces New Cloud Region in South Africa

Google announced Wednesday (Oct. 10) that it will launch its first African cloud region in South Africa. The announcement was made by Niral Patel, the Director of Google Cloud in Africa, during today’s Google for Africa 2022 event. “I am excited to officially announce our intent to open a...
PYMNTS

Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status

A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
Fortune

Uber, Amazon vets raise $14 million in Paradigm-led seed round to build DeFi platform

Exponential cofounders Driss Benamour (CEO), Greg Jizmagian (CTO), and Mehdi Lebbar (president) announce $14 million Paradigm-led seed round. There’s a reason why regulators and the media refer to the land of decentralized finance as the “Wild West.” Over $2 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen from DeFi projects this year, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis, with back-to-back hacks, rug pulls, faulty code, bad actors, and crime galore within the space.
PYMNTS

$3.6B SPAC Merger Falls Apart for Blockchain Payments Startup Roxe

The public debut for blockchain payments startup Roxe has been scrapped after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Goldenstone Acquisition was mutually terminated. Since the move to end the agreement was equally decided by both parties, there are no termination fees, according to the most recent SEC filing....
teslarati.com

Hyundai autonomous vehicle company makes landmark partnership

Uber announced today that they will expand their autonomous vehicle fleet via a partnership with Motional, a Hyundai subsidiary. Uber and Motional have agreed to a ten-year deal that the companies claim will make the largest autonomous ride-hailing fleet in the world. The partnership will have Motional supply Hyundai autonomous vehicles to Uber for ride-hailing and food/item delivery. Ironically, this follows news that Motional would be supplying AVs to Lyft as well.
The Associated Press

Intelsat to Deploy Emergency Connectivity in Wake of Hurricane Ian

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), is sending two FlexMove terminals to hurricane damaged Florida to provide emergency internet connectivity to the greater Ft. Myers area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006006028/en/ FlexMove can be set up quickly for immediate internet connectivity needs (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Asia Innovations SPAC Listing: Based in Singapore, But Made in China

Developing markets social media company Asia Innovations is planning a U.S. SPAC listing that could provide it with up to $350 million in new funds. Company could represent a new generation of founding teams with Chinese roots setting up internet companies in Singapore to avoid stricter Chinese regulations. By Doug...
