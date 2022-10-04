Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Railroad strike threat shows how unions’ rigid rules often hurt workers
Bound by the terms of a pre-COVID-19 pandemic contract, railroad workers have felt overworked and undercompensated in recent years. Having come within hours of a railroad strike, workers are now set to vote on a tentative contract. The major sticking points in the railroad union negotiations were pay, sick leave, and schedule flexibility.
Amazon rolls out broad-based pay raises for warehouse workers across its fulfillment network
Amazon workers of all types have been agitating for higher pay for years. The e-commerce giant has about 750,000 warehouse workers in the US. Amazon tries to balance trimming costs across its warehouse network with the need to retain staff. Workers at Amazon warehouses across the country will receive hourly...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.
Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
Motley Fool
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
‘We Will Not Tolerate Intimidation,’ Union Says After Amazon Suspends Workers
More than 50 workers inside Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse were suspended Tuesday, following a worker safety protest in response to a fire that broke out in the building this week. The fire occurred Monday with the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) saying it stemmed from a trash compactor inside the warehouse. More than 650 workers stopped work for nearly three hours after being told to report back to work, according to a statement released by the ALU. Workers at the Staten Island warehouse, internally called JFK8, voted in favor of unionizing in April. Amazon has since challenged the results of the election. The work...
UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997
August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
Delivery drivers sue Amazon for wage theft — again
Delivery drivers are again suing Amazon and its delivery partners for failing to provide rest and meal breaks — a practice the drivers say sometimes forces them to have to urinate in bottles while on the job. The big picture: Although similar lawsuits have been filed against Amazon and...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
McDonald's defeats Black franchisees' $1 billion bias lawsuit, for now
Oct 4 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) has temporarily beaten back a lawsuit by 52 Black former franchise owners who claim the fast-food chain set them up for failure by steering them toward crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods.
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
Layoffs could threaten remote workers amid recession fears, survey warns
(KRON) — A majority of managers are worried about a recession negatively impacting business and agree that remote workers would be the first to go in the event of layoffs, according to a new survey. The survey, The Future of the Digital Workplace: A Survey of American Managers, published by presentation maker, beautiful.ai, surveyed 3,000 […]
Amazon sues Washington's labor agency over alleged hazards
Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues.In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries to remedy any types of workplace hazards during the company’s pending appeal over the citations. Amazon argued in the lawsuit the agency has not proven any of its allegations, and requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the...
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
cheddar.com
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
US senators ask Starbucks to disclose details on ‘union-busting tactics’
Four US senators have asked Starbucks to disclose how much the coffee chain has spent on lawyers and consulting fees to counter the growing union membership efforts at hundreds of its locations in the US. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal, all Democrats, and independent Bernie Sanders, who...
UK drivers for Bolt ride-hailing app pursue worker benefits claim
More than 1,600 UK drivers working for the ride-hailing app Bolt are seeking compensation for missed holiday and minimum wage payments as they argue they have been wrongly classed as self-employed contractors. Lawyers for the drivers have written to the government-backed workplace conciliation service Acas, in the first stage of...
Apple Accused of ‘Interrogating’ Pro-Union Employees by National Labor Review Board In Complaint
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has filed a complaint against Apple, accusing it of discriminating against pro-union workers at its World Trade Center store. The same store is holding a union vote this month, which if successful would make it the second U.S. store to unionize.
