Christian Bale, 48, never planned on getting married. That was until the Amsterdam star met his wife Sibi Blažić, 52. “Everyone was divorced in my family so I didn’t have very healthy ideas about marriage,” he recalled to the Sydney Morning Herald in July 2012. “Then I met Sibi and suddenly it seemed a fantastic idea.” Now, as he explodes back onto the scene with the star-studded period mystery film alongside Robert DeNiro and Margot Robbie, among others, many are wondering what his personal life behind the scenes is really like. By all accounts, it’s been an ideal relationship for over two decades.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO