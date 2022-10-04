Read full article on original website
Parents are posting TikToks of their Black daughters getting excited about Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' trailer
Parents of young Black girls are posting videos of their thrilled children reacting to the trailer for Disney's coming live action "Little Mermaid," which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. "Mommy!" a little girl says in a video posted by TikTok user nickyknackpaddywack. "She's brown like me!" Her video is among...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Best Coordinating Style Moments of All Time
Setting the bar high! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a power couple in every sense of the phrase, especially when it comes to their expertly coordinated fashion choices that only seem to get better in time. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: A Look at Their Supportive Romance Through the Years The husband-and-wife have been […]
Fleur East says Little Mermaid performance for Strictly Movie Week will show power of ‘representation’
Fleur East has said that she wants her The Little Mermaid-themed performance on Strictly Come Dancing will show that “representation” matters.During Saturday (8 October) night’s Movie Week special, the former X Factor contestant will dance the American Smooth to “Part of Your World” from the Disney classic.Presenting her Hits Radio breakfast show on Wednesday (5 October), East said that she was “so excited” to portray Ariel on the show at a time when Halle Bailey is also taking on the role in Disney’s live action version of The Little Mermaid.“At the start of my Strictly journey I gave a...
Disney had a non-white (and deaf) mermaid long before Halle Bailey's 'controversial' casting
Even 30 years ago, not all mermaids looked the same.
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'
With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a Masterclass Lesson in ‘Dreamgirls’ Choreography
Sheryl Lee Ralph, fresh off her big Emmy win for Abbot Elementary, joined Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show for a bit of nostalgia as she reflected on her turn in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Hudson, of course, is more than familiar with the show, having starred in the 2006 film adaptation and winning a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work. Still, Hudson was reverent as she stood alongside Ralph, both draped in feather boas, and dutifully followed the latter’s lead as Ralph reiterated the proper way to step, sway, and sing along to...
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Derek Hough Does His Own Stunts on 'DWTS' in Wild Behind-the-Scenes TikTok
Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough is a man of many talents. Not only is he a professional dancer, actor, and former DWTS champion (and six-time winning record holder), but Hough is also capable of successfully performing his own stunts. In a behind-the-scenes TikTok that teased Hough's incredible entrance...
When ‘Bros’ Bombed, Star Billy Eichner Put the Blame on the Audience
Most people don’t want to see movies perform poorly at the box office. And I’d argue that most people, despite the “go woke, get broke” social media rhetoric from a vocal minority, see the value in consuming and identifying with stories about people who may not look like them or share their lifestyle. So, it’s disappointing when a film, like Bros, featuring an underrepresented population doesn’t succeed. Bros’ dismal opening of just $4.8 million — and a string of eyebrow-raising tweets from writer-star Billy Eichner — has sparked conversations about why the well-reviewed gay rom-com failed, and if audiences should...
Martin Short And Shania Twain Set To Appear In ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special
ABC is working on a new Beauty and the Beast TV special to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. The special is already receiving a lot of buzz due to the casting and more names have just been announced. Now, Martin Short is in talks to play Lumière while Shania Twain may play Mrs. Potts.
Jada Pinkett Smith Set To Publish ‘No Holds Barred’ Memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith has announced a tell-all memoir. According to PEOPLE, the 51-year-old actress is set to publish the upcoming literary work in the fall of 2023 with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers. More from VIBE.comWillow Smith Recalls Mother Jada's Challenges As A Black Rock SingerMichelle Obama Announces Six-City Book TourCarmelo Anthony Partners With Westbrook Studios For Docuseries About His Life The Dey Street Books catalog also includes Gabrielle Union’s two books, We’re Going To Need More Wine and You Got Anything Stronger? In the untitled book, the Set It Off star, “chronicles lessons learned...
"Great British Bake Off" Did A "Mexican Week" Episode, And Fans Are Frustrated With How It Was Handled
The episode seemingly boiled Mexican culture down to sombreros, maracas, tacos, and "Juan" jokes.
Gabrielle Union struggled to relate to her character in The Inspection: 'I look at homophobes as trash'
For all actors, finding common ground with their characters, no matter how abhorrent, is part of the job. But for Gabrielle Union, that proved particularly difficult on her latest project, A24's The Inspection, written and directed by Elegance Bratton. An impressively controlled and powerful feature debut, the film is inspired by Bratton's real-life experiences as an out gay man facing homophobia at Marines boot camp — and at home from his own mother.
A TV Throwback! Who Was Eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' Tonight?
It's Week 3 of The Masked Singer and unmaskings have been happening at an alarming rate. With five players already gone, every performance counts. And Harp learned that firsthand as she faced off with two new groups of performers, leaving us to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.
Christian Bale’s Wife Sibi Blažić: Everything To Know About Their 22-Year Marriage
Christian Bale, 48, never planned on getting married. That was until the Amsterdam star met his wife Sibi Blažić, 52. “Everyone was divorced in my family so I didn’t have very healthy ideas about marriage,” he recalled to the Sydney Morning Herald in July 2012. “Then I met Sibi and suddenly it seemed a fantastic idea.” Now, as he explodes back onto the scene with the star-studded period mystery film alongside Robert DeNiro and Margot Robbie, among others, many are wondering what his personal life behind the scenes is really like. By all accounts, it’s been an ideal relationship for over two decades.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Teaser Trailer Just Dropped, And Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Getting An...Interesting Reaction Online
There will be Jack Black Bowser music, folks!!!
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman have a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway
It was a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway for Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. The former castmates, who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 1994 flick, met up backstage Saturday at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre.
Watch the New Teaser for ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp
The Idol, which is now set to arrive via HBO next year, received a new teaser on Thursday. Up top, catch the latest glimpse at the new drama, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. The series focuses on a modern-day cult leader’s relationship with a pop star and was created by Abel himself, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.
