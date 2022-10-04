Snoop Dogg is looking to close out 2022 strong. The rapper has announced that Dr. Dre is producing his next album. As per Complex the two west coast icons will once again formally work together on music. Recently Snoop Dogg was a guest on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast. While the two discussed a variety of topics it seemed the award winning media personality got the “Beautiful” MC very comfortable and he let the cat out of the bag. “You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” he revealed.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO