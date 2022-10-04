Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
Tyler, the Creator to Feature on New Season of Netflix’s Big Mouth
Tyler, the Creator will voice a character in the next season of Netflix’s Big Mouth, with Adam Levine, Amber Ruffin, Jeff Goldblum, and Peter Capaldi appearing elsewhere in the series’ new episodes. The sixth season of Big Mouth arrives on the streaming platform on October 28. Watch a trailer for the latest set of hormone-fueled escapades below.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Unlikely Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced by Kanye West
Rap mogul Kanye West is among many artists who received several recognitions at this year’s Hip Hop Awards. The Chicago emcee is looking at multiple nominations across several categories and even twice in the same group.Some of Ye’s nods include song, album, video, and producer of the year. Ahead of this year’s celebration hosted by Fat Joe, we’re looking at some unlike songs you probably didn’t know were produced by Kanye. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL・
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The FADER
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
NFL・
Watch Beyoncé’s New Visual Featuring “Summer Renaissance”
Two months off the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé has shared a clip featuring “Summer Renaissance.” The Mark Romanek–directed visual is described as a “brand campaign anthem film” for Tiffany & Co.’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. Watch below. Beyoncé initially “decided...
Lil Baby’s Tears for Fears-Sampling World Cup Anthem Takes His Motivational Rap Several Steps Too Far
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Lil Baby’s supposedly inspirational single “The World Is Yours to Take” is one of the weirdest rap songs of the year. Lil...
BET
2022 Was Good to Moneybagg Yo
Rapper Doechii fueled her meteoric rise with TikTok hits and a self-funded EP, so it's no surprise she's landed a Best Hip Hop Breakthrough Artist nomination and a spot on Obama's playlist. Get to know Lyricist of the Year nominee Benny the Butcher ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards...
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: CMG Takes Over The Show With An Electric Collaborative Performance
Collective Music Group has been one of the south’s most solid labels over the past decade, and for Hip Hop Awards 2022, they reminded everyone why. Off top, EST Gee performed his hit “The Realest” as Young Jeezy moved from rapping in the audience to on-stage for their set. The song is from the Louisville rapper’s 2022 album I Never Felt Nun.
Drake Announces Intimate New York City Show
Drake will be performing in New York City next month and making his debut at The Big Apple's famed Apollo Theater. Drizzy made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 4). A black-and-white promo pic for the show posted to the Canadian rap star's page reads: "Drake Live From Apollo November 11th."
Freddie Gibbs Drops 'Soul Sold Separately' LP With Pusha T, Offset & More
His major label debut has finally arrived.
LCD Soundsystem Return With New Song “New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise)”: Listen
LCD Soundsystem have shared a new song titled “New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise),” their first new track in five years. It’s released via Columbia Records and DFA Records. James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, and Nancy Whang wrote the single, which was produced by Murphy for DFA Productions. Check out the new song below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lambchop, Shygirl, Cole Pulice, Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Shannen Moser, and Deepchord. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
SZA in ‘Ideal Situation’ and Not Rushing Her New Music
Fans anticipating SZA’s long-awaited sophomore album could be left anticipating a little longer. In a recent interview with Complex, the “Good Days” singer opened up about the follow-up to her 2017 debut, Ctrl. While she says the project is complete, the R&B star is in no hurry to release it.
The Next Episode: Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre Produced ‘Missionary’ Album
Snoop Dogg is looking to close out 2022 strong. The rapper has announced that Dr. Dre is producing his next album. As per Complex the two west coast icons will once again formally work together on music. Recently Snoop Dogg was a guest on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast. While the two discussed a variety of topics it seemed the award winning media personality got the “Beautiful” MC very comfortable and he let the cat out of the bag. “You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” he revealed.
“new body rhumba”
It’s been a half-decade since 2017’s American Dream, and LCD Soundsystem have been coaxed into finally releasing new music by Noah Baumbach, who commissioned the band to make a single for his Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise. Like LCD hits of yore, “new body rhumba” is a geometric, cowbell-friendly dance-punk track that looks warily at modern society. Over a jagged guitar loop, clapping percussion, and wiry synths, James Murphy bellows about the capitalist desire for more, more, more (“I need a new body/ …to represent my needs”), mocking a world of fast-casual salads and temp gigs. (“Would you like to add a protein?/Would you like to ask me about my day rates?”) Five minutes in, the song plunges into a swirling electronic dreamscape, guided by crescendoing chords and starry synths. Murphy gazes at the light on the other side of eternity, his tone softening from bitterness to acceptance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Winners: See the Full List Here
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards took place tonight. As usual, some of the biggest names in the world of rap music were honored, though the only awards of the night were handed to Glorilla (Breakout Artist), Drink Champs (Hip Hop Platform), and DJ Drama (DJ of the Year). In addition, Trina was given the “I Am Hip Hop” honor. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar cleaned up with six awards, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Best Hip Hop Video. Drake won three awards. Find the full list of winners below.
Honey Dijon Details New Album Black Girl Magic
Chicago-born DJ and producer Honey Dijon has detailed her second studio album, Black Girl Magic. The follow-up to 2017’s The Best of Both Worlds arrives November 18 via Classic Music Company. The new LP includes contributions from Eve, Pabllo Vittar, Josh Caffe, Mike Dunn, and many more. Earlier this week, Dijon shared her latest single “Show Me Some Love,” which features Channel Tres and Sadie Walker. Listen to that below and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert
Drake will be performing at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, next month. Drake has announced that he will be performing at the storied Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City next month. Fans have the opportunity to win tickets to the event through SiriusXM. To enter the raffle, fans...
Diddy Isn’t Fond Of Apple And Spotify’s Rules For Releasing Music
Diddy got a few things off of his chest in regards to digital service providers (DSPs), such as Apple Music and Spotify, telling him when he can release music. On Saturday (Oct. 1), a video made its rounds on social media of the Love Records CEO sounding off about DSPs. Diddy apparently doesn’t like the way artists are being controlled when it comes to releasing their music through the respective platforms.More from VIBE.comBryson Tiller Talks CÎROC Passion Partnership, Diddy Gems And The State Of R&BMeet Photographer Armen Keleshian, The Fly On The Wall Of Dr. Dre And Diddy's Historic Studio SessionDiddy Sued...
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0