Theater & Dance

The Independent

Dancing with the Stars: Selma Blair dances blindfolded to handle ‘sensory overload’ due to MS

Selma Blair performed blindfolded on Dancing with the Stars to help with the “sensory overload” caused by her multiple sclerosis.The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with the chronic condition, which affects the brain and spinal cord and can lead to symptoms including problems with vision, muscle spasms and fatigue, in 2018.Due to her mobility being impaired, Blair often walks with a cane for support.The 50-year-old is currently competing on DWTS and, during Monday (3 October) night’s episode of the US dance competition, performed a Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton.However, for the majority of the performance,...
