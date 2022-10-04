Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Charli D'Amelio Details Nerves of Having Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker in 'DWTS ' Audience (Exclusive)
Charli D'Amelio is a front runner on this season of Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean she's not feeling the pressure. Especially when some of her famous friends come out to show their support. The TikTok superstar and her pro partner, Mark Ballas, became the first couple to...
Clayton News Daily
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
Shaken and stirred: Monday night is "James Bond Night" on 'Dancing with the Stars'
The 14 remaining couples will be shaken and stirred -- more than usual -- on Monday night's installment of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ as the iconic music of the James Bond films takes center stage. The special theme celebrates the 60th birthday of the spy series' first film,...
Dancing with the Stars: Selma Blair dances blindfolded to handle ‘sensory overload’ due to MS
Selma Blair performed blindfolded on Dancing with the Stars to help with the “sensory overload” caused by her multiple sclerosis.The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with the chronic condition, which affects the brain and spinal cord and can lead to symptoms including problems with vision, muscle spasms and fatigue, in 2018.Due to her mobility being impaired, Blair often walks with a cane for support.The 50-year-old is currently competing on DWTS and, during Monday (3 October) night’s episode of the US dance competition, performed a Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton.However, for the majority of the performance,...
Shania Twain Once Peed Herself On Stage and Hid It Discreetly
Shania Twain is a flawless entertainer with decades of experience in the industry. But that doesn't mean she hasn't had mishaps on stage. She even admitted she'd peed herself several times in the past.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
womansday.com
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit
Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
Reba McEntire Says a ‘Reba’ Reboot Might Not Be That Close, After All
Reba McEntire has been hinting at the possibility of a revival for her beloved Reba sitcom, but it now seems like fans might have to wait a while longer for that to happen. During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, the country star said that despite interest on the part of the cast and crew, reboot plans have stalled, and there hasn't been much recent progress towards getting the gang back together.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani's Grand Ole Opry Performance With Sweet Instagram Video
Blake Shelton celebrated his wife, Gwen Stefani, after her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage!. On Saturday, the singer took over the country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee alongside Shelton for the first time in her career. The duo sang their hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" together.
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
‘The Voice': Married Country Duo the Dryes Pull Off Unforgettable ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover
Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.
Gwen Stefani Convinced She Has ‘The Voice’ “Winner” with Daysia Singing Patsy Cline Classic “Crazy”
Nervously taking the stage, 17-year-old Daysia Reneau (who goes by Daysia) was determined to capture the attention of the Voice coaches with her Blind Audition on Oct. 3, when she decided to take on Patsy Cline’s 1961 hit “Crazy.”. Before her performance, the Kansas native shared that she...
Country Singer Dillon Carmichael Marries 'Best Friend' Shayla Whitson: See Their Wedding Photos
It was December of 2017 when Dillon Carmichael walked into Austin City Saloon to perform just another show in his home state of Kentucky — but walked out having met the woman he would ultimately make his wife. "We just got along so well from day one," says Carmichael,...
Clayton News Daily
‘Velma’: Sam Richardson, Constance Wu & More Join Voice Cast
HBO Max‘s animated series Velma is adding to its voice cast as the show’s New York Comic Con panel revealed additional costars for the upcoming series surrounding Scooby-Doo‘s beloved character. During the show’s panel, it was announced that Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sam Richardson...
jambroadcasting.com
Derek Hough reveals Michael Bublé is going to perform at his wedding
Derek Hough proposed to girlfriend Hayley Erbert this summer and now has a wedding to plan. Apparently, the Dancing with the Stars judge already knows who he wants to perform at his nuptials, and that is Michael Bublé. Hough told Access how excited DWTS will be celebrating the Canadian...
Kelsea Ballerini Says There Was Nothing ‘Volatile’ About Her Divorce: ‘It Just Didn’t Work’
Kelsea Ballerini typically avoids conflict, and she admits that tendency made it more difficult to decide to get divorced — especially since there was no big falling out or betrayal in her marriage to fellow country artist Morgan Evans. Things simply just weren't working between them, Ballerini explains in...
‘The Voice': Nashville-Based Country Singer Tanner Fussell Nails a Travis Tritt Ballad [Watch]
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello were back on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) for the next round of blind auditions as part of Season 22 of The Voice, and one singer scored a major victory with a Travis Tritt cover. So far, each coach has managed to...
