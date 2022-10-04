Read full article on original website
New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts
“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Humaans raises $15M to simplify HR tasks like onboarding
Part of the reason HR work today is so demanding is the lack of effective tools to help accomplish aspects of the job, according to Giovanni Luperti. He’s the CEO of Humaans, an HR tech startup that lets organizations build a customizable HR stack that manages employee documents, data, payroll, contracts and other components of “people ops.” Luperti has a product to pitch. And it’s true that other HR tech vendors offer similar — if not comparable — solutions, like Darwinbox, iBob, BambooHR and Personio. But Luperti asserts that Humaans takes a fundamentally different approach to unifying disparate HR tools.
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
TechCrunch
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Matter’s Internet of Things standard, certification ready for developers
Smart home device makers understand that people will integrate lots of products from different brands into their homes. The Matter 1.0 standard and certification program was created so the devices you like to buy from companies, like Apple, Amazon and Google, aren’t fragmented, but can be easily set up and communicate with each other from one place via a local controller device.
TechCrunch
Tier Mobility-owned Spin lays off about 10% of workforce, exits two markets
The micromobility company informed its workforce of more than 700 during a Friday all-hands meeting that lower-than-expected demand in the U.S. amid the waning pandemic, along with economic conditions such as rising inflation and a tightening VC funding environment, led to the decision. About 78 people, the majority of whom...
TechCrunch
Revelio Labs raises cash to scrape the public web for HR insights
Zweig co-launched Revelio with the company’s second co-founder, Yedidya Gorsetman, in early 2018. Prior to Revelio, Zweig was a managing data scientist at IBM in the chief analytics office. Gorsetman came from the film industry, where he produced mostly commercials and online music videos. “While at IBM, I had...
TechCrunch
Nigerian proptech Spleet gets $2.6M led by MaC VC to scale its property management products
Landlords in the city, like any in Nigeria, have stuck to accepting rent in this manner for decades because they find monthly payments unsustainable; to them, annual up-front fees reduce administrative costs and the chances of renters defaulting. But in effect, renters are placed in a precarious position of finding their first lump sum for the first year’s rent and subsequently saving some money from their salary for the following rent.
TechCrunch
Spotify acquires content moderation tech company Kinzen to address platform safety issues
Founded in 2017 by Áine Kerr, Mark Little and Paul Watson, Kinzen’s mission has focused on protecting public conversations from “dangerous misinformation and harmful content,” according to its website. This is an area Spotify has had direct experience with due to the controversy over its top...
Cudo Compute launches a fairer distributed cloud platform
Cudo Compute is revolutionising the cloud industry by providing a democratic and sustainable alternative to the centralised cloud. Why it matters: The cloud industry is growing rapidly as innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), scientific computing, and VR/AR tech continue to develop. But the public cloud, as it exists today, is...
CoinTelegraph
Near Protocol partners with Google Cloud to support Web3 devs
Under a partnership with Near Protocol, Google Cloud will support Near developers in building and scaling their Web3 projects and DApps.
TechCrunch
Xembly raises cash to develop an AI assistant for corporate meetings
Macroeconomic factors are placing pressure on companies to improve efficiency, and on employees and their managers to do more with less. Amidst all the challenges and tribulations, workers believe a large portion of their work week is unproductive, with the majority of respondents to a recent (2018) Intuit survey saying that they’d get more done with fewer meetings, for one — and with more sleep.
Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
American Virtual Cloud Technologies rocketed higher to start the month but don't go chasing prices until you know the whole story.
salestechstar.com
Wish Enters Partnership With eDesk, Further Bolstering Customer Service Capabilities
Wish merchants across the U.S, and Europe can access eDesk’s integrative customer support system. ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced a partnership with eDesk, the ecommerce customer support platform, aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.
Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award
MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announced it received the 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award. This award honors a technology partner that is changing the way organizations leverage data to unlock digital potential and helps companies optimize customer journeys by driving significant business impacts. The award was presented at Optimizely’s annual customer conference, Opticon, making it the second year in a row Siteimprove has been honored with an award at the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005850/en/ Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com
Next-Generation Mainnet Project NvirWorld Signs MOU With ‘High-Performance’ Blockchain Solana
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 5th October 2022]. NvirWorld, a blockchain company with platforms such as NFT marketplace Nvir Market and decentralized finance (DeFi) service N-Hub, announced the MOU with the Solana Foundation. NvirWorld signed an MOU with the Solana Foundation on September 23, agreed on long-term strategic cooperation...
