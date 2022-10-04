Family & Children’s Place Unveils Student Created Community Mural - Elementary School Students Collaborate with Local Artist Jaylin Stewart

Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Louisville nonprofit discusses issues high school students face ahead of graduation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville nonprofit is looking into critical issues and barriers affecting some high school students in the community. The Coalition Supporting Young Adults said research into educational disengagement has shown the struggles facing students following the pandemic. Reports from last year showed over 14,000 people aged...
WLKY.com
Wednesday's Child: Energetic 16-year-old looking for family to embrace her uniqueness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sixteen-year-old Delani wants an adoptive family that will embrace all of her unique qualities. She loves learning about the potential power of crystals. But this 16-year-old has enough energy of her own to light up a room. "I’m sassy, artist, I love to sing, I love...
Dozens of men surprise west Louisville elementary schoolers, promoting positive male role models
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The crowd that greeted the students at Byck Elementary School Wednesday morning wildly cheered the children on as they walked into what they thought was just a regular school day. Louisville public figures, dads, firefighters, fraternity members, and more lined the halls of the school. They...
Wave 3
Center for Women and Families honors victims of domestic violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The month of October is also known as Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Wednesday, the Center for Women and Families honored 19 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents who lost their lives to domestic or intimate partner violence this year. According to the release, the number of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
LMPD ‘Pal Program’ builds relationship with youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program is helping build relationships between youth and the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD, the Police Activities League hosts events that combine both officers and youth’s interest. Some of those activities include fishing, cooking, boxing, basketball, archery and more. The program...
Highlands school 'pulled together' to win prestigious national award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The past two years have been tough on so many different professions. As a teacher, student or administrator, it's validating to learn you've been awarded a National Blue Ribbon from the Department of Education. Only one school in Kentuckiana was given the award in 2022, and...
Wave 3
Month-long Halloween festival at Pope Lick Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the spookiest month of the year!. You can celebrate the Halloween spirit here in Louisville all month long at Pope Lick Park. There’s fun for the whole family, including a light show!
Wave 3
JCPS: Gun found during search at Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at Central High School after a gun was found during a search Tuesday afternoon. Principal Tamela Compton said administrators were notified that a student appeared to have a weapon. Building security was increased and JCPS Security and LMPD were called to do a search.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beautiful weather, large crowds wrap up annual St. James Court Art Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Great weather, good food, big crowds closed out a weekend celebrating one of Louisville’s most popular events dedicated to artists. The St. James Court Art Show wrapped up its 66th annual event Sunday. The nice, fall weather was a welcome sight compared the sometimes rainy...
Wave 3
New Baptist Health neurology practice in Oldham County hosts ribbon cutting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new practice is bringing neurology services to Oldham County this month, and a ribbon cutting was hosted ahead of its grand opening. Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology is located at 1009 New Moody Lane in La Grange, and will offer treatment from a board certified neurologist.
Wave 3
Wild Eggs to host ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Eggs is hosting a ribbon cutting Friday for their new location in New Albany, In. According to the release, the new location will be at 223 West 5th Street. The new location officially opened their doors on October 3 in the former Daisy’s Country Cooking...
Wave 3
Kentucky School for the Blind hosts 45th annual Bill Roby games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky School for the Blind hosted their 45th annual Bill Roby games on Wednesday. According to the release, the games are named in honor of former Clifton businessman Bill Roby, who was an original sponsor of the event. The games are for students ages six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Dedication ceremony hosted for individuals relocated from Jeffersonville cemetery
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after individuals buried in an abandoned ceremony were relocated over several weeks. The 33 individuals buried within Poor Farm Cemetery was recently moved over the course of 11 weeks from the old cemetery to Caldwell Cemetery in Charlestown. Work was completed on Sept. 22.
wdrb.com
Nearly 400,000 people expected this weekend for New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to change, New Albany businesses prepare for what is one of the largest festivals in Indiana. Harvest Homecoming Booth Days begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in downtown New Albany. Inside her KOZY store...
wdrb.com
Norton Children's Hospital already admitting child flu patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pediatricians are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the flu by the end of October. Norton Children's Hospital admitted four patients with the flu last week, compared with none at the same point last year. Flu hospitalizes thousands of children across the U.S. every...
Wave 3
502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
WLKY.com
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
Wave 3
Duke Energy Foundation awarding grant to increase trees in Southern Indiana neighborhoods
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods within Southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation provided the grant to Louisville Grows, an environmental nonprofit whose mission is to create greener and healthier neighborhoods. Louisville Grows said it plans to use...
Wave 3
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
wdrb.com
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
Comments / 0