13abc.com
United Way of Greater Toledo’s Northwest Ohio 211 service supports Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -United Way of Greater Toledo’s 211 Community Resource Advisors are answering calls to assist Central Florida residents in response to Hurricane Ian. 211 networks across the nation were called to assist following the hurricane which unfolded on Sept. 29. The 211 staff provides up-to-date information for various resources such as safety tips, housing assistance, and shelters.
13abc.com
LMH receives grant for security technology in Toledo communities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Metropolitan Housing announced Wednesday it has received a federal grant for new security technology in Toledo communities. LMH says the $250,000 grant will help to purchase and install new cameras and state-of-the-art security measures. These will improve public safety in the Toledo communities where officials say recent incidents of gang-related violence are posing risk to residents and staff.
13abc.com
BP-Husky Toledo Refinery shutdown contributing to rising gas prices
Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; cops return to Liquor Cabinet requesting footage. Ohio is hiring dedicated elections investigators, the secretary of state announced Wednesday. He explains why it's necessary despite seeing rare voter fraud and suppression cases.
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain public-safety factors when determining bail. The […]
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release statement on Ohio River camper
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have recently released a statement on the camper found in the Ohio River earlier this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the following statement: Following a Notice of Violation (NOV) issued by the Corps on July 28, 2022, the alleged violator failed […]
ocj.com
More farmland preserved in Ohio
More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
cleveland19.com
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
wksu.org
A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election
Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
wksu.org
Group finds 'forever’ chemicals used thousands of times in Ohio oil and gas wells
A nonprofit research group has found the oil and gas industry in Ohio has used PFAS, known as “forever” chemicals, thousands of times since 2013. Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) released a report on Thursday and said that the state’s disclosure rules prevent the public from knowing how widely PFAS have been used.
13abc.com
Ohio Secretary of State launching unit to investigate voter fraud, suppression
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Secretary of State announced Wednesday his office is launching a new public integrity division and hiring election investigators. The move, however, is drawing criticism from political leaders on the other side of the aisle. Frank LaRose, a Republican who is running for reelection, said...
13abc.com
The city of Toledo needs snow plow operators with vehicles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is interested in contracting owners and operators of snow plows for the winter. Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions. All bids must be received by 1:30 p.m. October 11. For a copy of the bid proposals...
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
wksu.org
DeWine proposes new initiative for Ohio's low-income families, others question political timing
Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican incumbent running for re-election, is proposing a new initiative to help low-income mothers and their babies, which includes expanding Medicaid services. The initiative comes as some voters who are upset with the state’s new abortion ban — which is currently on hold by a court...
13abc.com
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
An Ohio man sentenced to prison for fraud; How the victims realized they were being scammed
An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for selling fake hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Nathan L. Know, 30, of Mechanicsburg, was found guilty on Sept. 8 by the U.S. District Court...
wosu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
Ohio bill would allow vets to teach without background in education
A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher shortage by allowing veterans to become educators without having a background in education is leaving veterans and educators concerned.
