Toledo, OH

13abc.com

United Way of Greater Toledo’s Northwest Ohio 211 service supports Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -United Way of Greater Toledo’s 211 Community Resource Advisors are answering calls to assist Central Florida residents in response to Hurricane Ian. 211 networks across the nation were called to assist following the hurricane which unfolded on Sept. 29. The 211 staff provides up-to-date information for various resources such as safety tips, housing assistance, and shelters.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

LMH receives grant for security technology in Toledo communities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Metropolitan Housing announced Wednesday it has received a federal grant for new security technology in Toledo communities. LMH says the $250,000 grant will help to purchase and install new cameras and state-of-the-art security measures. These will improve public safety in the Toledo communities where officials say recent incidents of gang-related violence are posing risk to residents and staff.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain public-safety factors when determining bail. The […]
OHIO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release statement on Ohio River camper

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have recently released a statement on the camper found in the Ohio River earlier this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the following statement: Following a Notice of Violation (NOV) issued by the Corps on July 28, 2022, the alleged violator failed […]
MILITARY
ocj.com

More farmland preserved in Ohio

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

The city of Toledo needs snow plow operators with vehicles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is interested in contracting owners and operators of snow plows for the winter. Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions. All bids must be received by 1:30 p.m. October 11. For a copy of the bid proposals...
TOLEDO, OH
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH

