FC Juarez set for Liga MX wild card playoff match

By Colin Deaver
 2 days ago

JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico (KTSM) – FC Juarez is headed to the Liga MX Apertura postseason.

Los Bravos needed a 3-1 victory last Friday over Pumas, then help from other teams around the league to punch its ticket to the playoffs. Now, Juarez will play in the wild card round vs. Toluca, looking to make a Cinderella run.

FC Juarez and Toluca will square off at 11 a.m. MT on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the Wild Card round.

Juarez is the 11-seed in the playoffs; Toluca is the 6-seed.

KTSM

KTSM

