ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2KKO_0iKm3phw00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise.

In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.

More deaths are expected in the coming days.

Search and rescue efforts were still ongoing Monday in Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida’s emergency management agency.

DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone

While search and rescue operations continue in the most remote affected areas of the state, thousands of utility workers continue to patch Florida’s battered electrical grid as many are still left without power. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said over 95% of Floridians who lost access to electricity during the storm have already had their power restored .

However, thousands living in Charlotte, Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, southern Sarasota, and Collier counties are still without power.

“Now it’s time to bring all the resources to help everyone here,” DeSantis said standing in front of the ravaged Cape Coral Pier in Lee County.

The governor said his focus is shifting to restoring vital roads and bridges that were washed away by powerful flood surges.

He added that Florida Department of Transportation trucks will begin surveying the damage to bridges connecting Pine Island and Sanibel Island to the mainland. DeSantis said he hopes FDOT will have a temporary bridge in place by the end of the week to connect residents on Pine Island with a reliable transportation option off the island.

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

FDOT is also in the planning stages to construct a temporary bridge to reconnect Sanibel Island. No expected timeline was announced.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit Florida on Wednesday. The president was in Puerto Rico on Monday, promising to “rebuild it all” after Hurricane Fiona knocked out all power to the island two weeks ago.

After moving across Florida, Ian made another landfall in the U.S. in South Carolina as a much weaker hurricane. Officials said Monday that crews were finishing removing sand from coastal roads and nearly all power had been restored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
WDTN

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. Sunday when it struck a deer, […]
CANFIELD, OH
WDTN

Forbes picks 3 Ohio cities for next Under 30 Summit sites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s major metro areas could be home to the next list of names on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Forbes selected three Ohio Cities – Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus – to host its next three Under 30 Summits, a four-day annual networking conference that attracts thousands of young leaders and entrepreneurs, […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
WDTN

Strauss lawsuit: More universities join Ohio State in contesting court ruling

Strauss was a physician at the university’s wellness center and varsity team doctor from 1978 to 1998. In May 2019, Perkins Coie LLP’s investigation found that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 students and student-athletes during his tenure. The firm also found evidence that university officials were aware of Strauss’ conduct as early as 1979, but failed to investigate or act meaningfully.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohioans need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

If you're hoping to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal facilities, you're going to need a REAL ID soon, and officials don't want you to wait for the last minute to get one. Here's what you should know before the federal deadline arrives.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Three Deaths#Hurricane Ian#The Associated Press#Floridians#Florida Department
WDTN

Ohio Senate debate: Vance, Ryan square off Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The two candidates vying for Ohio Senator Rob Portman’s seat are gearing up for their first and only statewide debate. Tim Ryan and JD Vance will square off Monday, October 10, right here on WDTN 2 NEWS in Cleveland. How to watch: The hour-long debate starts at 7 p.m. at Nexstar’s FOX […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio pastor facing multiple Jan. 6 charges

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an Ohio pastor and charged him with felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting. William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg, is charged with obstructing an official proceeding and interfering with a law enforcement officer, according to a release from the Department of […]
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Fake school shooting calls in Ohio could be connected, ex-FBI agent says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A retired expert from the Federal Bureau of Investigation thinks fake active shooter calls spanning 12 different Ohio schools could be coming from the same source. NBC4 obtained audio from four of the Sept. 23 phone calls, which had police responding to nonexistent active shooters across Ohio. The caller, or callers, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy