Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world's largest travel region
A new report from international travel industry analysts the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) predicts Asia Pacific will no longer be the world's largest travel region by the end of 2022.
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Travelers heading to Canada will have an easier time entering the country as it drops its COVID entry requirements starting Saturday. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, take a test before or on arrival or follow quarantine rules, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Monday. Canada will also no longer require the use of ArriveCAN, which travelers can use to submit information like vaccination proof and travel details, among other changes.
CNBC
London, Paris, Frankfurt and beyond: CNBC names Europe's best hotels for business travel
International travel may still have its challenges. But finding a solid hotel for a business trip isn't one of them. CNBC Travel and the market data firm Statista today release a ranking of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers" in Europe. This is the first ranking of its kind between...
Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to France, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
CNBC
Dubai, Tel Aviv and beyond: CNBC names the best hotels for business travel in the Middle East
Preparing for a business trip to the Middle East? CNBC has made it easy to find the best hotel for the trip. CNBC Travel and the market data firm Statista today release a ranking of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers" in the Middle East. This is the first ranking...
vinlove.net
Tourists sum up all kinds of economical travel in Vietnam: Going backpacking, the hammock is the cheapest!
Travelers who want to save money need to understand “how things work” in Vietnam to plan the most reasonable spending for their journey. For travelers who want to make the most of their precious money, Vietnam is the place to make their dreams come true, commented Matthew Pike of The Culture Trip travel guide.
Busan Market: Finecut Picks up ‘Brave Citizen’ Webtoon Adaptation
Korean sales firm, Finecut is using the Asian Contents & Film Market on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival to launch comic action film “Brave Citizen.” The film, now in post-production, is an adaptation of a webtoon which ranked first in popularity when it was serialized on the platform Comico. It was later serialized on another Korean platform Naver Webtoon and recorded 2.27 million views on its Line Webtoon platform in Taiwan. It tells the tale of female former boxing champion who has become a substitute high school teacher. Having witnessed intolerable violence, she dons a mask and throws her...
Hong Kong to offer 500,000 free flight tickets to lure back tourists
Hong Kong is set to offer 500,000 free airline tickets in a bid to attract visitors back to the city, as Virgin Atlantic announced it would be dropping its route there for the first time in 30 years.The giveaway, worth HK$2bn (US$254m) in total, is expected to launch in early 2023.“Once the government announces it will remove all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers, we’ll roll out the advertising campaigns for the free air tickets,” said Dane Cheng Ting-yat, executive director of the Tourism Board, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).The Airport Authority will be responsible for distributing the free tickets.It...
Passenger gets private jet experience for £59 when only two other people turn up for Greece flight
A man was “shocked” to find himself one of only three passengers on a recent commercial flight to Greece.Jak Scott got an experience akin to a private jet, despite having paid just £59 for his Jet2 ticket from Edinburgh to Skiathos departing 30 September.A regular traveller, although he’d heard of the phenomenon before, he said this was “the first time” he’d experienced a near-empty plane.“I got served pretty much after the seat belt sign went off after take off,” he told Edinburgh Live.Mr Scott first realised it wasn’t going to be a normal flight when he turned up to his...
The best UK holiday destinations for families
The UK is brimming with destinations that will entertain both adults and children on a weekend away. Whether you fancy a historic city, the characterful coast or a bucolic patch of countryside, simply have a read of our favourite holiday spots for families and choose your own adventure.Hotel reviews for perfect stays across the UK.Jurassic Coast, Dorset Combine traditional seaside fun with monster appreciation on the fossil-lined Jurassic Coast. Lyme Regis makes for a splendid base and is flanked by two beaches – one sandy and the other (Monmouth) made up of grey pebbles, with a fascinating section of ammonite...
Time Out Global
Portugal is launching a digital nomad visa for remote workers
Feeling that autumnal nip in the air and not liking it one bit? Well, here’s your chance to escape to warmer shores before winter arrives. Portugal has announced a work visa designed specifically for remote workers, which could let ‘digital nomads’ live and work in the country for up to 12 months.
travelnoire.com
The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting
The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
Use travel rewards to book a free honeymoon stay at these 19 adult-friendly resorts
What's better than a dream honeymoon? A dream honeymoon booked for free thanks to travel rewards. Here are 19 of our favorite adult-friendly resorts you can book for free.
Earn Free Rental Days 2022 For Avis Preferred Points Members in the United States and Canada
You can earn a free rental day for every two qualifying vehicle rentals of a minimum of two consecutive days with this new promotion from Avis Rent A Car System for members of the Avis Preferred Points frequent renter loyalty program from Wednesday, October 5, 2022 through Tuesday, February 28, 2023…
Travel Insurance For A Trip To Rome
If you’re planning a trip to Rome and want to vanquish your to-do list with the mastery of a gladiator, consider buying a solid travel insurance plan to safeguard the hard-earned money you’re spending to visit the Eternal City. Hotels, tours, excursions, transportation and meals can add up...
Woonsocket Call
Canada Visa Process – Details of Visa granted by Canada
The Canada eTA visa is a required travel authorization you need to fly to Canada without a traditional visitor or tourist visa. Today, Canada visa applications have been replaced by the Canada eTA visa, which has the same meaning, has similar criteria and gives travelers the same permission. The online Canada visa application process is very convenient and feasible. Visitors who are eligible to apply for a Canada eTA visa can obtain the required approval at any time from the comfort of their own homes without having to travel to an embassy. With the availability of online Canada Visa Application Form, the applicant can easily apply for an eTA without going through any hurdles.
htrends.com
The State of the American Traveler October 2022 - Valuing Travel in a Recession + Dealing with Natural Disasters
Do Americans see travel as a worthwhile investment even in the face of a recession? Many say yes—even viewing travel as essential spending. Meanwhile, American travelers seem to be experienced with considering and adjusting for natural disasters when it comes to travel planning. Navigating natural disasters: Our thoughts are...
12 all-inclusive resorts you can book for free using points
All-inclusive resorts can be great for a number of reasons — free meals, drinks and more. But, what makes a stay at an all-inclusive even better is when you can get it for free using points. Here's how you can do it.
moneytalksnews.com
6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
