USA TODAY

Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing

Travelers heading to Canada will have an easier time entering the country as it drops its COVID entry requirements starting Saturday. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, take a test before or on arrival or follow quarantine rules, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Monday. Canada will also no longer require the use of ArriveCAN, which travelers can use to submit information like vaccination proof and travel details, among other changes.
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Busan Market: Finecut Picks up ‘Brave Citizen’ Webtoon Adaptation

Korean sales firm, Finecut is using the Asian Contents & Film Market on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival to launch comic action film “Brave Citizen.” The film, now in post-production, is an adaptation of a webtoon which ranked first in popularity when it was serialized on the platform Comico. It was later serialized on another Korean platform Naver Webtoon and recorded 2.27 million views on its Line Webtoon platform in Taiwan. It tells the tale of female former boxing champion who has become a substitute high school teacher. Having witnessed intolerable violence, she dons a mask and throws her...
MOVIES
The Independent

Hong Kong to offer 500,000 free flight tickets to lure back tourists

Hong Kong is set to offer 500,000 free airline tickets in a bid to attract visitors back to the city, as Virgin Atlantic announced it would be dropping its route there for the first time in 30 years.The giveaway, worth HK$2bn (US$254m) in total, is expected to launch in early 2023.“Once the government announces it will remove all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers, we’ll roll out the advertising campaigns for the free air tickets,” said Dane Cheng Ting-yat, executive director of the Tourism Board, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).The Airport Authority will be responsible for distributing the free tickets.It...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passenger gets private jet experience for £59 when only two other people turn up for Greece flight

A man was “shocked” to find himself one of only three passengers on a recent commercial flight to Greece.Jak Scott got an experience akin to a private jet, despite having paid just £59 for his Jet2 ticket from Edinburgh to Skiathos departing 30 September.A regular traveller, although he’d heard of the phenomenon before, he said this was “the first time” he’d experienced a near-empty plane.“I got served pretty much after the seat belt sign went off after take off,” he told Edinburgh Live.Mr Scott first realised it wasn’t going to be a normal flight when he turned up to his...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The best UK holiday destinations for families

The UK is brimming with destinations that will entertain both adults and children on a weekend away. Whether you fancy a historic city, the characterful coast or a bucolic patch of countryside, simply have a read of our favourite holiday spots for families and choose your own adventure.Hotel reviews for perfect stays across the UK.Jurassic Coast, Dorset Combine traditional seaside fun with monster appreciation on the fossil-lined Jurassic Coast. Lyme Regis makes for a splendid base and is flanked by two beaches – one sandy and the other (Monmouth) made up of grey pebbles, with a fascinating section of ammonite...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Portugal is launching a digital nomad visa for remote workers

Feeling that autumnal nip in the air and not liking it one bit? Well, here’s your chance to escape to warmer shores before winter arrives. Portugal has announced a work visa designed specifically for remote workers, which could let ‘digital nomads’ live and work in the country for up to 12 months.
ECONOMY
travelnoire.com

The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting

The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
TRAVEL
Forbes Advisor

Travel Insurance For A Trip To Rome

If you’re planning a trip to Rome and want to vanquish your to-do list with the mastery of a gladiator, consider buying a solid travel insurance plan to safeguard the hard-earned money you’re spending to visit the Eternal City. Hotels, tours, excursions, transportation and meals can add up...
TRAVEL
Woonsocket Call

Canada Visa Process – Details of Visa granted by Canada

The Canada eTA visa is a required travel authorization you need to fly to Canada without a traditional visitor or tourist visa. Today, Canada visa applications have been replaced by the Canada eTA visa, which has the same meaning, has similar criteria and gives travelers the same permission. The online Canada visa application process is very convenient and feasible. Visitors who are eligible to apply for a Canada eTA visa can obtain the required approval at any time from the comfort of their own homes without having to travel to an embassy. With the availability of online Canada Visa Application Form, the applicant can easily apply for an eTA without going through any hurdles.
IMMIGRATION
moneytalksnews.com

6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
MILITARY

