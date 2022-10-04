ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings still mastering offense; Bears bring even more snags

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have staked out a favorable position through the first quarter of their season by winning three of four games amid predictable growing pains with new playbooks and play callers on both sides of the ball. Just because Kirk Cousins worked with coach Kevin...
Rodgers relishes Packers long-awaited London game vs. Giants

LONDON (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has done the London trip twice before as an offensive coordinator and “didn't leave the hotel either time.”. Safe to say he'd prefer star quarterback Aaron Rodgers — a Manchester City fan — not try to venture north for the Premier League champion's home game Saturday (though Rodgers could satisfy his soccer fix Friday night when the U.S. women's team faces European champion England in a friendly at Wembley Stadium).
Bears passing attack trending in a good direction

The Chicago Bears have been struggling offensively, mostly due to the inactivity from the struggling passing game led by Justin Fields. Fields himself has struggled more often than not, but the true lack of receiving help hasn’t exactly given him confidence to let it rip either. Darnell Mooney —...
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says K Cairo Santos is back and his personal situation is “all squared away.” (Kevin Fishbain) Bears LG Cody Whitehair is “going to miss some time” with a knee injury, per Eberflus. (Fishbain) Eberflus said that the following will be the team’s...
Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL

Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate. With a record 15 of 16 games last week within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history.
AP source: Warriors' Draymond Green fights Poole in practice

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering details on...
Titans look to keep rolling against struggling Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Coming off consecutive victories to get them to .500, coach Mike Vrabel told his Tennessee Titans there was much more to accomplish because half the NFL is 2-2 at this point. It’s actually just below half, but who’s counting?
MLB average game time drops 6 minutes ahead of pitch clock

NEW YORK (AP) — The average time of a nine-inning major league game dropped for the first time since 2018, likely helped by the introduction of the PitchCom electronic device to signal pitches. The average this season was 3 hours, 3 minutes, 44 seconds, the commissioner’s office said Monday. The figure declined from a record 3:10:07 last year and was the lowest since 3:00:44 in 2018. MLB’s average was 2:46 in 2005 and 2:33 in 1981. PitchCom allows catchers to input signs to a wristband device and pitchers to listen to audio tucked inside their cap. It has helped cut down the number of times pitchers stepped off the rubber to go over hand signals from catchers.
Williamson scores 13 points in return after missing season

CHICAGO (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds over 15 minutes in his return after a lost season with a broken foot, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 129-125 on Tuesday night. Devonte’ Graham led the Pelicans with 21...
