10/3 Sectional Soccer – Canterbury tops Woodlan

By Glenn Marini
 2 days ago

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 5 Canterbury scored three times in the first 18 minutes on the way to a 10-2 victory over Woodlan at Heritage High School as boys sectional soccer got underway on Monday evening.

Canterbury now faces Bellmont in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

3A Sectional 6 at DeKalb HS
South Side 0 Snider 1
North Side 0 DeKalb 3

3A Sectional 7 at Warsaw HS
Wayne 0 Warsaw 11
Huntington North 1 Northrop 2

2A Sectional 20 at Angola HS
Lakeland 1 NorthWood 6
West Noble 4 Wawasee 0

2A Sectional 22 at Wabash HS
Tippecanoe Valley 3 Wabash 1

2A Sectional 23 at Heritage HS
Canterbury 10 Woodlan 2

2A Sectional 24 at Delta HS
Jay County 5 New Castle 0
Centerville 1 Mississinewa 3

1A Sectional 36 at Central Noble HS
Central Noble 1 Westview 10

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

