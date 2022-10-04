ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WTGS

City looks for public input regarding changes to alcohol ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson announced on Tuesday that the City of Savannah will be looking to revise its alcohol ordinance. Johnson said they are looking for input from liquor license holders and bar managers before making any changes. He said there needs to be more of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SCCPSS celebrates 'Pre-K Week' with celebrity story time

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — To celebrate Georgia Pre-K week, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is welcoming local leaders into the classroom to read for the students. On Wednesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Wade Herring, the Democratic candidate for Georgia's First Congressional District, joined Pre-K...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Police find weapon on Windsor Forest High student after cafeteria fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Campus Police found a weapon on a student at Windsor Forest High school after a fight broke out in the cafeteria on Wednesday. According to SCCPSS officials, after an altercation took place in the cafeteria, students alerted administrators that they had seen a weapon. Administrators immediately placed the school on lockdown.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Meet the candidates: Georgia Senate District 1 & House District 164

COASTAL GEORGIA (WTGS) — As the November election gets closer, voters in Coastal Georgia heard from candidates running for office. The League of Woman Voters of Coastal Georgia held a candidates forum, Monday night, that included candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164. Incumbent Ben...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Savannah Hispanic business owner reflects on journey thus far

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Madai Rodriguez, the owner of Katrina's Mexican Grill and Patron Bar and Grill, traveled to the United States from Mexico when she was 17-years-old, leaving her friends, family, and former life. She said she left to pursue her dreams of owning her own business and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SPD launches speeding cameras in school zones throughout the district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Wednesday will mark the start of the Savannah Police Department's warning period for their new speeding enforcement system. Assistant Police Chief Robert Gavin said the department conducted a study on speeding within school zones to find thousands of offenders in just five days. Gavin said...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Democratic candidate to become Georgia's next Attorney General made a campaign stop in Savannah Monday. Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan said her experience as a lawyer advocating for people from all walks of life prepares her for this role. She said many Georgia residents...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia Southern police arrest suspects involved in weekend armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern University Police have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery reported on campus on Saturday. Reports indicated the robbery happened around 8 p.m. According to the victim, three men approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall on the Statesboro campus.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

SCORE BizPitch applications due for Savannah startups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — SCORE Savannah extended the application deadline for the 5th annual BizPitch event until Wednesday, Oct. 5, at midnight. Michael Siegel, vice chair of SCORE Savannah, said this event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn from successful businessmen and women. According to Siegel, BizPitch has helped 29 entrepreneurs launch businesses since the first competition in 2018.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Statesboro woman arrested after shooting sister: Police

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police Department officers reported a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday in which a woman shot her sister. According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex on Lanier Drive at 12:09 p.m. They located a 32-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound in her back.
STATESBORO, GA
News Break
Politics
WTGS

1 man injured after shooting on Cape Street: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Cape Street near I-16 on Tuesday, according to the Savannah Police Department. According to SPD, they're investigating the shooting in the 600 block of Cape Street. The investigation is ongoing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Crash on Broad River Bridge results in overturned vehicle, lane closures

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on the Broad River Bridge resulting in a vehicle rollover and lane closures. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the incident. Burton firefighters found a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver already outside.
BURTON, SC
WTGS

Bryan County still recovering 6 months after deadly tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Six months after a deadly tornado swept through Bryan County, officials and residents are still working to rebuild homes and public infrastructure. Matt Montanye, Bryan County’s Public Works director, said that Hendrix Park, a sports complex in Ellabell, is almost back to full use...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

SCAD Film Festival releases schedule, lineup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design will host its 25th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 22-29, which released its schedule and line-up on Monday. The festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts,...
SAVANNAH, GA

