Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
City looks for public input regarding changes to alcohol ordinance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson announced on Tuesday that the City of Savannah will be looking to revise its alcohol ordinance. Johnson said they are looking for input from liquor license holders and bar managers before making any changes. He said there needs to be more of...
WTGS
Battery Creek student detained, charged with possessing firearm a day prior to lockdown
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they detained a student after responding to reports of a weapon on school property at Battery Creek High School. Deputies located the 14-year-old student who was said to have the weapon on school property. When deputies spoke...
WTGS
SCCPSS celebrates 'Pre-K Week' with celebrity story time
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — To celebrate Georgia Pre-K week, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is welcoming local leaders into the classroom to read for the students. On Wednesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Wade Herring, the Democratic candidate for Georgia's First Congressional District, joined Pre-K...
WTGS
Police find weapon on Windsor Forest High student after cafeteria fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Campus Police found a weapon on a student at Windsor Forest High school after a fight broke out in the cafeteria on Wednesday. According to SCCPSS officials, after an altercation took place in the cafeteria, students alerted administrators that they had seen a weapon. Administrators immediately placed the school on lockdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Meet the candidates: Georgia Senate District 1 & House District 164
COASTAL GEORGIA (WTGS) — As the November election gets closer, voters in Coastal Georgia heard from candidates running for office. The League of Woman Voters of Coastal Georgia held a candidates forum, Monday night, that included candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164. Incumbent Ben...
WTGS
Beaufort County, Hilton Head Councils move forward on Highway 278 corridor project
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Council voted 11-0 on Sept. 26 to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with the Town of Hilton Head to move forward on the 278 Corridor Project. The Hilton Head Town Council narrowly voted in favor of adopting this memorandum at their Oct. 5 meeting.
WTGS
Savannah Hispanic business owner reflects on journey thus far
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Madai Rodriguez, the owner of Katrina's Mexican Grill and Patron Bar and Grill, traveled to the United States from Mexico when she was 17-years-old, leaving her friends, family, and former life. She said she left to pursue her dreams of owning her own business and...
WTGS
SPD launches speeding cameras in school zones throughout the district
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Wednesday will mark the start of the Savannah Police Department's warning period for their new speeding enforcement system. Assistant Police Chief Robert Gavin said the department conducted a study on speeding within school zones to find thousands of offenders in just five days. Gavin said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Democratic candidate to become Georgia's next Attorney General made a campaign stop in Savannah Monday. Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan said her experience as a lawyer advocating for people from all walks of life prepares her for this role. She said many Georgia residents...
WTGS
Georgia Southern police arrest suspects involved in weekend armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern University Police have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery reported on campus on Saturday. Reports indicated the robbery happened around 8 p.m. According to the victim, three men approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall on the Statesboro campus.
WTGS
SCORE BizPitch applications due for Savannah startups
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — SCORE Savannah extended the application deadline for the 5th annual BizPitch event until Wednesday, Oct. 5, at midnight. Michael Siegel, vice chair of SCORE Savannah, said this event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn from successful businessmen and women. According to Siegel, BizPitch has helped 29 entrepreneurs launch businesses since the first competition in 2018.
WTGS
Statesboro woman arrested after shooting sister: Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police Department officers reported a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday in which a woman shot her sister. According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex on Lanier Drive at 12:09 p.m. They located a 32-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound in her back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTGS
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead at home last week: Long County Sheriff's Office
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTGS) — The Long County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is conducting an investigation after they discovered a Fort Stewart soldier and his wife dead at their home in Ludowici last week. According to an incident report, deputies discovered Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, and his wife Sashya Cato's...
WTGS
1 man injured after shooting on Cape Street: SPD
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Cape Street near I-16 on Tuesday, according to the Savannah Police Department. According to SPD, they're investigating the shooting in the 600 block of Cape Street. The investigation is ongoing.
WTGS
Crash on Broad River Bridge results in overturned vehicle, lane closures
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on the Broad River Bridge resulting in a vehicle rollover and lane closures. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the incident. Burton firefighters found a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver already outside.
WTGS
Bryan County still recovering 6 months after deadly tornado
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Six months after a deadly tornado swept through Bryan County, officials and residents are still working to rebuild homes and public infrastructure. Matt Montanye, Bryan County’s Public Works director, said that Hendrix Park, a sports complex in Ellabell, is almost back to full use...
WTGS
36-year-old man ran into traffic, killed after being struck by vehicle in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that killed a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers say they responded to White Bluff Road at Abercorn Street around 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 and found Johnathan Beck suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
WTGS
Savannah Fire Department responds to house fire on East 31st Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon. According to SFD, the fire occurred in the 500 block of East 31st Street.
WTGS
SCAD Film Festival releases schedule, lineup
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design will host its 25th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 22-29, which released its schedule and line-up on Monday. The festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts,...
Comments / 0