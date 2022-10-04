Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Citizens Bank marks its 65th year with special event
The oversized ribbon-cutting scissors worked in unison on Wednesday morning at Citizens Bank branches all around the valley, including the one on the corner of 13th and Main in Philomath. Right at 10 o’clock — and those in attendance counted down — branch managers cut their ribbons in celebration of...
philomathnews.com
Streetscapes project kicks off with groundbreaking ceremony
Among those standing in the crowd for a streetscapes groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday afternoon was Randy Kugler, the former longtime city manager who was in place through the controversial couplet project and in the following years when the idea of a downtown redesign started to first pick up momentum. “I’m...
brewpublic.com
Pelican Brewing to Host the Grand Opening of Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay
Earlier this summer, Pelican Brewing opened its fourth location, Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay, along the Oregon Coast on the south end of Lincoln City. Now in a little over one week, the new location will host its Grand Opening and the tapping of its first in-house brewed beer, Doryman’s Dark Ale, that’ll take place on Friday, October 14, 2022.
beachconnection.net
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
What could Leaburg Dam removal mean?
LEABURG: In its analysis of options for the future of the Leaburg hydroelectric project, the Eugene Water & Electric Board noted that the Leaburg Dam was built to divert water to a canal for power generation. "If there's no need to divert the water, the dam still does serve other purposes," staffers said.
Opponents file lawsuit against large chicken operation in Linn County
A farmer and three nonprofits representing small farmers and environmentalists took their opposition to a large chicken facility in Scio to Linn County Circuit Court this week. Their petition, which accuses the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality of ignoring potential pollution, seeks judicial review of a state wastewater permit […] The post Opponents file lawsuit against large chicken operation in Linn County appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Lost hunter found in woods after massive search
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
wufe967.com
Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids
As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Sept. 23-29, 2022
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Sept. 23-29: FRIDAY, SEPT. 23. • Medical, 7:32 a.m., 24000 block of Star Creek Road. • Public assistance,...
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
kezi.com
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
KATU.com
Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
clayconews.com
FATAL: PASSINGER VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH COMMERCIAL TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 8:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy, operated by...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Incomplete 911 call prompts officers to find an unresponsive man at 2 am
Cottage Grove, OR October 3 - On September 29, 2022 at about 2:30 am, the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Main Street in Cottage Grove in response to an incomplete 911 call from a resident. The caller was very hard to understand but the Cottage Grove Police Dispatcher was able to determine it was a possible medical emergency and felt the caller was trying to request medical assistance. The dispatcher immediately sent Cottage Grove police officers who requested medics respond and stand by until the scene was determined to be safe.
Lebanon-Express
Police group files elections complaint against Linn County sheriff
A state police organization has filed an election law complaint against Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, alleging she listed inaccurate information in her voters’ pamphlet information. The Oregon State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police filed the complaint with the Secretary of State Elections Division on Sept. 26. The letter,...
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
philomathnews.com
Electric vehicle charging company appeals record fine from DEQ for fraud
A Lincoln City company that builds electric vehicle charging stations and allegedly defrauded the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality out of $2 million in carbon credits is appealing the ruling. On Friday, the agency fined Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, of Lincoln City $2.7 million for falsely claiming credits...
kptv.com
Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
clayconews.com
FATAL CMV CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 4, 20220) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway,...
It is up to the school board to fix the damage they have done
Board's email to the community a poor attempt to justify their decisions and actions(Editor's note: This column was addressed to the Newberg school board) Your recent email to our community demands a response. And this is my attempt at helping you reflect on your decisions and defensive rhetoric. The basis of your email and the core of your actions are not only inherently wrong, but they attempt to paint the board as a victim of your own decisions, when in fact the board is the perpetrator of unethical, illegal and indefensible decisions over the course of the last 18 months....
