Georgia State

Herschel Walker vows lawsuit after report claims he paid for girlfriend's abortion

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGyTK_0iKm1sHh00


S enate hopeful Herschel Walker , who is running as the Republican nominee in Georgia, says he will sue a news outlet following a report that he paid for his ex-girlfriend's abortion.

The Daily Beast published a report on Monday claiming Walker conceived a child with an unidentified woman while they were dating in 2009 and that he urged her to get an abortion and reimbursed her after the procedure. After its release, Walker called the report "a flat-out lie" and vowed to sue the news outlet.

"This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started," Walker said in a statement.

The woman in the report, who asked the outlet not to be identified, supported her claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker. She added that Walker, who was not married at the time, told her it would be more convenient to receive an abortion, as it was “not the right time” for him to have a child.

Robert Ingram, a lawyer representing Walker in a personal capacity as well as Walker's campaign, told the outlet that the report is "a false story.”

“All you want to do is run with stories to target Black conservatives,” Ingram said. “You focus on Black conservatives.”

Walker, a onetime NFL player endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has said during his campaign that he opposes abortion and is not in favor of exceptions for rape or incest, according to the New York Times .

In June, the Daily Beast published a report on Walker that he had a 10-year-old son he did not previously divulge to the public. Walker confirmed the story on June 15, with his campaign manager telling the Washington Examiner that "he supported the child and continues to do so." He went on to acknowledge multiple children he hadn't previously mentioned publicly. It was already known Walker had a son, Christian, from his marriage with Cindy Deangelis Grossman, which stretched from 1983 to 2002. Christian criticized his father on Monday following the bombshell abortion report.

A poll from Fox News released on Wednesday showed that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock , Walker's opponent, has slightly widened his lead in the Senate race.

Warnock was up 5 percentage points over Walker, 46% to 41%, though his lead still falls within the poll's margin of error. About 13% of those surveyed said they remain undecided or would vote for someone else in the Senate race.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

