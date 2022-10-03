LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One LaunchZone (LZP) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LaunchZone (LZP) has a total market cap of $2.09 and approximately $47,033.00 worth of LaunchZone (LZP) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LaunchZone (LZP) has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO