TN inmate indicted in overdose death of fellow inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Benton County inmate has been indicted in connection with the death of a fellow inmate earlier this year, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

TBI said special agents began investigating the in-custody death of Christopher Ellis at the Benton County Jail on May 24 at the request of former 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe.

An autopsy determined Ellis died due to a drug overdose.

During the investigation, Jason Johnson was determined as the person responsible for supplying drugs to Ellis while he was in jail.

A grand jury returned indictments Monday charging Johnson with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Johnson, who remains in the Benton County Jail on unrelated charges, was issued a $500,000 bond for the recent charges.

