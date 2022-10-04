ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

TN inmate indicted in overdose death of fellow inmate

By Autumn Scott
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Benton County inmate has been indicted in connection with the death of a fellow inmate earlier this year, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

TBI said special agents began investigating the in-custody death of Christopher Ellis at the Benton County Jail on May 24 at the request of former 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe.

An autopsy determined Ellis died due to a drug overdose.

During the investigation, Jason Johnson was determined as the person responsible for supplying drugs to Ellis while he was in jail.

A grand jury returned indictments Monday charging Johnson with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Johnson, who remains in the Benton County Jail on unrelated charges, was issued a $500,000 bond for the recent charges.

waynecountynews.net

WCSO Vehicle Struck by ATV Driven by Juvenile

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release last week stating that on Wednesday September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:02 PM, while transporting a prisoner to the Wayne County Jail, a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in an accident with an ATV driven by a juvenile female on Bromley Road in Southern Wayne County. The ATV entered the roadway from a wooded area and struck the patrol vehicle on the passenger side near the headlight area. Deputy Brett Rinehart, the driver of the patrol vehicle, immediately requested EMS via radio with Wayne County dispatch to respond to the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

County Commission Hears Report on Pay Scale Causing Loss of Sheriff’s Office Employees

The Wayne County Commission met in regular session on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. County Executive Jim Mangubat called the meeting to order, and County Clerk Stan Horton called the roll. Commissioners present were Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Jeremy Heard, Stan Hanback, Sherrie Powers, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Alvin Creecy, and Rickey Kelley. Commissioner Vickie Petty was absent. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Kirkwood Middle School alerts families of alleged online threats

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kirkwood Middle School families received an email Wednesday morning about a rumored threat of violence on social media. Principal Laura Boss said in the email that the administration and law enforcement are investigating. The middle school’s Student Code of Conduct was updated this school year to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
WSMV

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
