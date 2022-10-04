ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
orartswatch.org

VizArts Monthly: Connecting fibers

Just in time for sweater season, Portland TextileX Month (PTXM) returns this October to support the local fiber community through exhibitions and knowledge-sharing. Events include Youkyung Woo’s tufted installation The Blooming Feast, Limei Lai’s interactive embroidery show Making Me Available to Me, Emily Pacheco’s Youth Booth, Maren Jensen’s Concrete Was Once Wet, and more.
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

News & Notes: It’s Open Studios time

For some people, the official greeting of October is a pumpkin spice latte. For some it’s college football, or the baseball playoffs and the World Series. For some it’s all those autumn leaves. For some it’s time to get serious about election season, or gearing up for Halloween.
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

Portland: Comics City, U.S.A.

Each year at San Diego Comic-Con the comics industry gets together and celebrates the best artists and writers of the industry with the Eisner Awards, named after the pioneering American cartoonist Will Eisner. This year Oregonians took seven of the prizes. We’ve talked with five of the winners to get to know more about their work and what makes Portland such a powerhouse for the industry.
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

Cascadia Composers’ splendid birthday bash

The creative juices are still flowing for David S. Bernstein and Greg A. Steinke. The two composers celebrated their 80th birth years with a concert devoted to their music, including brand-new pieces. Given the moniker of “Last Tango in Portland,” the festive event, presented by Cascadia Composers, took place October 1 at Lincoln Recital Hall, with a program that underscored the two composers’ substantial talents.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
City
Dallas, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Community Policy