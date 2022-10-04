Read full article on original website
Related
wastetodaymagazine.com
Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns
In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
wabi.tv
Maine Team Hope Walk set for Sunday in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Maine Affiliate will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Ellsworth High School at 11AM in Ellsworth. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
wabi.tv
Maine Army National Guard unveils Woodville training site
WOODVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A 5,500-acre Maine National Guard training site is being built in Penobscot County in the town of Woodville, just eight miles north of Lincoln. TV5 boarded a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday in Bangor and flew to the site with the Maine National Guard to see how this will help them carry out their mission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A mural three years in the making has begun to take shape in Ellsworth. The project is sponsored by Heart of Ellsworth, a non-profit, downtown revitalization organization. Artist Judy Taylor of MDI and her team started painting Sunday on the side of the Coastal Interiors building...
wabi.tv
Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth has a new owner. The building, which houses a bowling alley and three other small businesses, had been somewhat neglected in the past. 22-year old Ryan Lounder purchased the property in mid-September, and has a vision for it...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
wabi.tv
Some Theatre Company performing ‘Carrie The Musical’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Theatre Company in Bangor will be performing “Carrie The Musical” later this month. For more information, visit: https://www.stcmaine.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening Wednesday for Fall tours
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again. Folks can take in the scenery from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor this week. The standpipe opens Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for the fall session. The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Martin the puppy
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Martin, a puppy rescued from Puerto Rico.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Protect Our Care bus makes its first stop in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bus travelling the nation to promote the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down health care costs stopped in Bangor on Monday. The advocates travelling the country were joined by State Senator Joe Baldacci and Attorney General Aaron Frey. Speakers say the bill would...
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home
BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
WGME
This Mainer goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years
BANGOR (BDN) -- Craig Stevens waited for a ride to work on Friday during a cold September morning, just as he does most days, smoking a cigarette and watching the sunrise. He stood by the side of the road on the fringes of “Tent City,” the growing homeless encampment on Bangor’s west side.
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson
A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
Bangor police safely locate missing woman
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police issued a release on Monday seeking help from the public in the search for a missing 35-year-old woman who was last heard from on Sept. 8. In an updated release around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Bangor police announced the woman was safely located and detectives were able to get in contact with her.
One person found dead in Lamoine
BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman
According to WABI, police in Bangor are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from the area. Sadly, she has been missing for the better part of a month. 35 year old Nicole Tufo was last seen on September 8th. She is described as being five feet...
Comments / 0