MLB

NJ.com

How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
The Associated Press

Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
Miguel Castro
Luis Severino
Homer
Aaron Judge
Jung
Josh Jung
NJ.com

With Aaron Judge resting, Yankees miss out on 100 wins losing a snoozer of a finale

ARLINGTON, Texas — The stands were half empty and the buzz was gone with Aaron Judge on the bench for the Yankees’ regular-season finale. There was no need to play No. 99 again because Roger Maris’ home run record had been slayed the night before and a Triple Crown was out of reach with Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez virtually assured of winning the AL batting title.
NJ.com

Mets announcer is finalist for the Hall of Fame

Exciting news for a member of the Mets’ commentary team. Play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen has been listed as a finalist for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award. This award is given out annually for excellence in broadcasting, presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The winner will be announced in December.
NJ.com

Mets’ top prospect drills home run for 1st MLB hit

Francisco Alvarez recorded his first major league hit with style. The New York Mets catching prospect did it by blasting a 439-foot home run over the left-center fence. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweeted:. Francisco Alvarez’s first big-league hit is...
FOX Sports

Yankees face the Rangers leading series 2-1

New York Yankees (99-62, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (67-94, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Rangers +121; over/under is 7...
