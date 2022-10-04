Read full article on original website
Related
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
No Triple Crown: Yankees’ Aaron Judge doesn’t get his way, sits out season finale
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge didn’t want to sit out the Yankees’ season finale Wednesday. Even though he’d been in manager Aaron Boone’s lineup every game since Aug. 6, 54 in a row, Judge preferred more at-bats the day after hitting a record-setting 62nd home run.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox’s Alex Cora is set to jump on Mets’ playoff bandwagon
Politics makes strange bedfellows. So do the MLB playoffs. The Boston Red Sox are in last place in the American League East, but manager Alex Cora has a rooting interest in the postseason as he gets ready to jump on the New York Mets bandwagon. Why, you ask? Because blood...
Royals linked to ex-Yankees coach after firing manager Mike Matheny
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Joe Espada is a possible managerial candidate. Again. This time, it’s the Kansas City Royals who could be interested in Espada, currently the Houston Astros bench coach. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Royals are looking for a...
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
RELATED PEOPLE
With Aaron Judge resting, Yankees miss out on 100 wins losing a snoozer of a finale
ARLINGTON, Texas — The stands were half empty and the buzz was gone with Aaron Judge on the bench for the Yankees’ regular-season finale. There was no need to play No. 99 again because Roger Maris’ home run record had been slayed the night before and a Triple Crown was out of reach with Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez virtually assured of winning the AL batting title.
Yankees, Rangers lineups Game 1 Tuesday | Aaron Judge at DH; James Taillon on mound (10/4/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers’ are playing a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday at Globe Life Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise the game. The pitching matchup for the opener is Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon...
Mets announcer is finalist for the Hall of Fame
Exciting news for a member of the Mets’ commentary team. Play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen has been listed as a finalist for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award. This award is given out annually for excellence in broadcasting, presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The winner will be announced in December.
Mets’ top prospect drills home run for 1st MLB hit
Francisco Alvarez recorded his first major league hit with style. The New York Mets catching prospect did it by blasting a 439-foot home run over the left-center fence. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweeted:. Francisco Alvarez’s first big-league hit is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Judge: The Yankees’ record-holding slugger is the face of baseball ... and a mystery
It was June 2020, three months into the coronavirus pandemic, and Mike Rooney, the baseball coach at Don Bosco Prep, was growing anxious about passersby on Route 17 noticing Yankees slugger Aaron Judge taking batting practice on the school’s field in Ramsey. Yankee Stadium and Citi Field remained off...
Why is Yankees’ Aaron Judge a pitcher’s nightmare? Gerrit Cole explains
ARLINGTON, Texas — Yankees new home run king Aaron Judge didn’t just break Roger Maris’ single-season American League record because he’s bigger and stronger than most hitters. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 280 helps, but there’s more.
FOX Sports
Yankees face the Rangers leading series 2-1
New York Yankees (99-62, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (67-94, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Rangers +121; over/under is 7...
Comments / 0